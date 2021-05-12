Dana White Challenged About Nick Diaz: ‘We Can Fight’

UFC president Dana White was challenged by ex-UFC star Dan Hardy to release Nick Diaz from his UFC contract so that Hardy and Diaz can fight for a rival MMA promoter. Both Hardy, 38, and Diaz, 37, currently desire fights but have been unable to secure them from White and the UFC. Hardy lobbed via social media his challenge to White about release Diaz from his UFC contract on Wednesday.

He posted, “If Uncle Dana doesn’t think @nickdiaz209 actually wants to fight, they should release him so we can fight on #Rizin in Japan. Oldschool #PrideFC style. The #GoldenAge of #MMA”.

Hardy was working as an analyst for the UFC until he was dumped by the company after reports surfaced of an argument he had with a UFC staff member. “The Outlaw” hasn’t competed as a pro fighter since 2012, so that essentially left the MMA star without work.

Meanwhile, Diaz hasn’t competed since 2015. He’s been reported to be on the comeback trail for over a year now, and recent pictures of the star reveal the fighter to be in great shape.

However, White doesn’t seem so keen on putting Diaz back inside the Octagon. After meeting with Diaz about the fighter’s potential future last month, White revealed to ESPN he wasn’t sure the UFC star would be back in the cage.

“My whole thing with Nick Diaz is I just question how bad he really wants to fight,” White said. “We got together. We had a great conversation, talked about a possible comeback for him. I just don’t know. We’ll see how it plays out this summer and the rest of this year.”

Both Hardy and Diaz are still under contract with the UFC. Both stars would need the UFC to release them from those contracts to fight under another promotional entity.

Hardy knows that’s unlikely to happen, so it seems he’s just doing whatever he can on social media to get White’s attention.

Hardy has been adamant since he was kicked to the curb by the UFC that he would like to discuss with White the matter that preceded his exit but hasn’t been able to secure that talk.

Still, it’s probably fun for fans to think about the possibility of Diaz vs. Hardy finally happening.

