Champion to MMA Fans: ‘Bow Down & Kiss My Feet’

Olympic gold medalist boxer, world champion and soon to be mixed martial artist Claressa Shields recently made a bold statement to fans.

Last week, Shields (10-0 boxing) announced she is making the jump to MMA and will compete in the Professional Fighters League (PFL). “T-Rex” is one of the most accomplished female boxers ever and her shift to the PFL without any MMA experience has had the combat sports world buzzing.

Shields plans to make a splash in her new sport and eventually become the first fighter ever to hold a major boxing and MMA title simultaneously. During a recent interview with Bleacher Report, T-Rex said that she believes fans should appreciate the move she’s making.

“MMA fans need to bow down and kiss my feet and throw rose petals because I’m actually making the transition,” she said via Bleacher Report. “I’m not just saying it. I’m actually doing it. So give me my props. Never say that Claressa Shields is scared of nobody.

“I could just stay in boxing and make my money,” she continued. “But before I turned pro, I read this quote and it said: ‘If your dreams don’t scare you a little bit, they’re not worth dreaming.’

“When I read that, it’s what made me sign a contract to turn professional in boxing. That’s why I turned pro, and I did exactly what I said I would: I’m the greatest woman of all time [in boxing]. I aspire to do the same thing in MMA.”

ALL the latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

Shield’s Clarified What She Meant By Her Bold Statement to Fight Fans

Some MMA fans online were not receptive to Shield’s comment about having to bow down and kiss her feet. UFC superstar Conor McGregor’s head coach, John Kavanagh, tweeted, “I’ll take ‘how to make sure fans dislike me’ for $500.”

On Tuesday night, Shield’s clarified what she meant by her statement to fans, tweeting, “I think people have to actually hear me say this. Because if you read it, it comes off wrong. Just being honest. I said this in an way of me being a conqueror and not me being jerk. But yeah people will run with this anyway lol.”

I think people have to actually hear me say this. Because if you read it, it comes off wrong. Just being honest. I said this in an way of me being a conqueror and not me being jerk. But yeah people will run with this anyway lol https://t.co/vFjEbxZhoA — ClaressaT-rexShields (@Claressashields) December 9, 2020

Shield’s PFL and MMA debut has not been announced, however she plans to compete in 2021.

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Shields Says She Won’t Be Thrown to the Wolves in MMA as She Is ‘The Wolf’

Shield’s move to MMA is a courageous one and she has been working in the gym to prepare for her debut. T-Rex told Bleacher Report that she has progressed well in the wrestling aspect of the sport, saying, “I know how to defend a single-leg [takedown], a double-leg. I know where to position my head, my legs.”

T-Rex has had her eyes on MMA for a while, but waited until the right moment to make the transition.

“People wondered if I’d really do [MMA], and I always said it had to be the right opportunity and the right conversation,” Shields said. “The right conversation is giving me the chance to actually train, get ready and learn to [the point] where, when it’s time for me to get into the ring with an elite MMA fighter, I’m ready.

“I don’t think anybody could ever throw me to the wolves—I’m the wolf,” T-Rex continued. “We’re just going to take my time and learn. I’m not going to go in there and give myself a disadvantage.”

READ NEXT: Nate Diaz Called Out: ‘I’m Taking Everything You Worked For’