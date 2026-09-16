Charles Johnson & Brandon Moreno Mutually Interested in Fight

UFC flyweight contender Charles Johnson and former champion Brandon Moreno appear to be mutually interested in fighting each other.

Johnson is coming off a rare Scottish Twister submission over Eduardo Chapolin at UFC 330, while Moreno just beat Joseph Morales via split decision at Noche UFC.

With both men hoping to fight one more time before the end of 2026, the two are mutually interested in fighting each other.

Top UFC Flyweights Interested in Fight

Taking to his social media, Johnson made it clear that he is interested in fighting Moreno after the former UFC flyweight champion said that he was open to fighting either Johnson or Kyoji Horiguchi before the year is up.

“Amazing news! Moreno wants to fight in December, so do I! He named INNERG and Horiguchi as potential opponents and that’s def fair!! A Former champ, all the respect. We will put on a special treat for fans in this postition I’ve EARNED! Let’s get it,” Johnson wrote on his X.

Charles Johnson vs. Brandon Moreno Fight Makes Sense

According to the Meta UFC Rankings, Johnson is ranked at No. 14 right now in the flyweight rankings, while Moreno is No. 9 overall.

With both men coming off a win, it does make a lot of sense for these two to fight each other, especially since it would be a fun fight between two of the most exciting flyweights in the UFC today.

It’s somewhat surprising that these two have not met yet, given they are two of the most active flyweights in the sport right now, but regardless, this is a fight that can happen now, and it makes a ton of sense for the two to get matched up, with UFC 335 a very likely fight date if the UFC can get this fight booked between the two.

Speaking of the flyweights, the title is up for grabs this Saturday night at UFC 331 when UFC flyweight champion Joshua Van puts his belt on the line as he battles former champion Alexandre Pantoja in a rematch between two fighters who fought in a title fight that ended via injury.