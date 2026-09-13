Brandon Moreno Issues Statement Following Win at Noche UFC

Former UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno issued a statement following a much-needed win over Joseph Morales at Noche UFC.

Entering the contest on a two-fight losing skid, Moreno really needed to get back into the win column, and he did just that with a narrow split-decision win over Morales in the Noche UFC co-main event.

It was a massive win for Moreno, who remains in title contention at 125 lbs and who can now breathe easy knowing his losing skid is finally over.

Brandon Moreno Statement Following Noche UFC

Taking to his social media the day after Noche UFC, Moreno shared a statement with his fans about his much-needed win against Morales.

“Missing a lot of people in this photo, because thank God I have a lot of people behind who have never gotten off the ship and accompanied me in the good, bad and the worst, for all I have nothing but an immense thank you for giving me so much strength to continue the journey, see you soon #jobnotfinished #teamassassinbaby,” Moreno wrote on his Instagram.

What’s Next for Brandon Moreno?

Moreno entered this bout against Morales as the No. 10-ranked flyweight in the Meta UFC Rankings, so by getting his hand raised, he will keep his spot in the top 10, which will be huge for his career as he remains in title contention at 125 lbs.

Taking a look at the UFC rankings, it will be interesting to see if Moreno gets a chance to fight up in the standings, or if he will be used more as a gatekeeper going forward.

If he fights up in the rankings, then a matchup against No. 8-ranked Kyoji Horiguchi would be a lot of fun, as it’s a fight between two veteran flyweights that has never happened yet.

We could also potentially see Moreno fight down in the rankings, and in that case, he could take on someone like Rei Tsuruya, who looks like the next big thing at 125 lbs.

Either way, it was great to see Moreno get back into the win column, as the former flyweight champion is officially back.