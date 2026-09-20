Charles Jourdain Issues Statement Following UFC 331 Loss

UFC bantamweight veteran Charles Jourdain issued a statement following his third-round TKO loss to Marlon Vera at UFC 331.

Although he entered the fight as the betting favorite, Jourdain was beaten from bell to bell by Vera, who stopped the Canadian with strikes in the third round after Jourdain waved off the bout.

Now, we know why he didn’t want to continue.

Charles Jourdain Reacts to UFC 331 Loss

Taking to his social media following UFC 331, Jourdain revealed that he suffered an eye injury against Vera, which is why he waved the fight off.

“Lost my eyesight in the third. I waved the fight cause I don’t need to receive more strikes to the head. I lost. I failed,” Jourdain wrote on his Instagram.

Tough Loss for Charles Jourdain

This was a really tough loss for Jourdain.

Not only did he lose, but he got stopped by a fighter in Vera who was riding a four-fight losing skid entering the bout.

On top of that, Jourdain saw his three-fight win streak end, one that saw him on the periphery of title contention in the UFC bantamweight division. Unfortunately for Jourdain, that won’t be the case now, as his win streak is now over and he will have to rebuild himself from scratch.

Jourdain is an awesome fighter to watch, as he always puts on fun fights for the fans, but this was a really difficult defeat for him, and he will now need to get back to the drawing board and start over.

Given how much damage he received in this fight, Jourdain will likely need a long time to recover, so fans shouldn’t expect to see him step back into the Octagon for at least six months and potentially even longer.

The good news for Jourdain is that he called the fight off when he did to avoid taking any more punishment in a fight that he was not going to win. But regardless, this was a tough loss for the long-time UFC fighter, and he will have to go back to the drawing board and start over after this defeat.