Chris Weidman Explains How Josh Hokit Can Beat Ciryl Gane

UFC Hall of Famer Chris Weidman explained how Josh Hokit can defeat UFC heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane at UFC 334.

With less than one year of UFC experience, Hokit will be fighting Gane for the undisputed UFC heavyweight title at UFC 334, which goes down on November 14 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

The betting odds for the fight have Gane as a comfortable favorite betting favorite, but Weidman believes Hokit has a path to victory.

Chris Weidman Lays Out Josh Hokit’s Path to Victory

Speaking on the “Deep Waters” podcast, Weidman laid out Hokit’s path to victory to defeat Gane at UFC 334.

“If you watch Hokit, some of his fights before the Curtis Blaydes fight, I’ve seen him ragdoll people like Cain Velasquez did back in the day. Just non-stop punches from the back, just riding them, rag-dolling them around. He has the potential of rag-dolling Ciryl Gane, for sure, Cain Velasquez style,” (via MMAjunkie.com).

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UFC Hall of Famer Predicting Big Upset

With all of that in mind, Weidman is going out of his way and picking Hokit to pull off the upset over Gane as a +245 betting underdog.

“We’ve seen Gane get taken down and get beat up by Francis Ngannou, Jon Jones with the guillotine. I think I’d go Hokit only because I think the style of Gane, the being light on your feet and stuff, I think that takes a lot of cardio. Like the ‘Wonderboy’ (Stephen Thompson)-type style,” Weidman said.

“It’s very taxing on the body to be that light on your feet, and I think a guy like Hokit, who’s non-stop pressuring, eventually will start winning exchanges and getting the takedowns. I think he wears on Gane. No disrespect to Gane because I think the guy is unbelievable, but I think Hokit is just a tough matchup.”

Weidman himself, of course, famously upset long-time UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva, being the man who snapped “The Spider’s” 16-fight win streak, so he certainly knows what it takes to pull off an upset.

Now, let’s see how this UFC heavyweight title fight plays out.