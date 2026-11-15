Ciryl Gane vs. Josh Hokit Was a ‘Robbery,’ Claims UFC Superstar

UFC superstar Alex Pereira claimed that the Ciryl Gane vs. Josh Hokit UFC heavyweight title bout at UFC 334 was a “robbery.”

The main event of UFC 334 was a closely fought, five-round war that saw Gane win a unanimous decision with three 48-47 scorecards in his favor.

But while UFC president Dana White said he thought that Gane deserved the win, Pereira vehemently disagrees.

Josh Hokit Was Robbed, Says Alex Pereira

Speaking to Evy Rodrigues after the UFC 334 main event concluded, Pereira bluntly stated that he thought Hokit got robbed by the judges.

“I thought that was a robbery, man. I thought Hokit won the fight. Man, Gane didn’t do anything. I wanted Ciryl Gane to win, but come on, not like that. Unless I was watching a different fight, man. Really? That’s crazy,” Gane said.

The strike counts did have Gane far ahead in terms of significant strikes landed, but we all know that there is more to go into scoring MMA fights than just the strike stats. Hokit landed more takedowns in the fight, and he landed some massive shots on Gane, too, which is why the decision was so hotly contested by fans online.

But in the end, the only three people who mattered, the judges, gave the decision to Gane.

Will the UFC Book a Rematch?

In the aftermath of UFC 334, Hokit has made it clear that he wants a rematch against Gane right away. But with White saying that he felt that Gane won the fight 4-to-1, it would be difficult for Hokit to get an immediate rematch.

Ironically, the best way for Hokit to get a title shot might be to go out there and beat Pereira, depending on the result of his upcoming UFC 335 fight against Sergei Pavlovich. Win or lose, that would be a key fight for Hokit to get back into the mix for the UFC heavyweight title. But we will have to wait and see how that fight plays out, because if Pereira wins, he may very well get the next crack at fighting Gane in a rematch of his own in 2027.