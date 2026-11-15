Alex Pereira Reacts to Ciryl Gane vs. Josh Hokit at UFC 334

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira shared his reaction to the UFC 334 main event between Ciryl Gane and Josh Hokit.

Pereira was in the front row to watch the UFC 334 heavyweight title fight between Gane and Hokit. We know that Pereira has had issues with both Gane and Hokit in the past, but he loves the sport, so he knows a great fight when he sees one, and there is no doubt the UFC 334 main event was an amazing fight.

In a back-and-forth war that went five rounds, it was Gane who ultimately emerged victorious, but it was an incredible fight that truly could have gone either way, as it came down to a couple of close early rounds that the judges were split on.

Alex Pereira Thinks Josh Hokit Beat Ciryl Gane

Backstage at UFC 334, Pereira ran into Hokit, and he told him that he thought he deserved to win the decision.

Alex Pereira: “Hey bro. Chama, congrats my brother. For me, you won.”

Josh Hokit: “Best of luck in your fight. Chama.”

Could Alex Pereira Still Fight Josh Hokit?

Back at the UFC Freedom 250 card in June at the White House, Pereira and Hokit got into it, as the American talked a ton of trash to the Brazilian in an effort to coax a fight between the two.

The fight hasn’t happened yet, but it certainly could in the future, as UFC president Dana White himself has mentioned that Pereira vs. Hokit would be an awesome fight that he would like to see booked at some point.

At this point, Pereira needs to focus on his upcoming UFC 335 co-main event fight against Sergei Pavlovich in December, but depending on the result of that bout, he could potentially fight Hokit in the future. That being said, we’ll have to see what happens.

In the meantime, Hokit wants to have a rematch against Gane, though it remains to be seen if the UFC has any interest in booking a second fight between those two so soon. But either way, a matchup between Hokit and Pereira would be very fun.