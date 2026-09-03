Coach Hints at Islam Makhachev’s Potential UFC Return Date

American Kickboxing Academy head coach Javier Mendez hinted at when UFC welterweight champion Islam Makhachev will be ready to fight again.

Makhachev is coming off a unanimous decision win over Ian Machado Garry at UFC 330 that saw him pick up his 17th win in a row, which is a UFC record.

That was Makhachev’s only fight so far in 2026, but his coach says he might fight one more time before the year is up.

Islam Makhachev Could Return in December

Speaking on the “Weighing In” podcast, Mendez said that Makhachev could return tot the Octagon in December at UFC 335 if the promotion gives him enough notice so he can have a full two-month training camp.

“I think that he could be ready December on up potentiall. Potentially because I don’t know exactly where his mind is at but one thing I do know, Islam’s not gonna say no to any opponent. His only issue is going to be when do they want him to fight and that’s it. The date (and) if he can have enough time because he always wants two months training camp. He’s not going to take six weeks, seven weeks. Islam wants a two month training camp,” Mendez said (via Bloody Elbow).

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Who Will Islam Makhachev Fight Next?

As for who Makhachev will fight next, ultimately, it’s the UFC’s call who they will match him up against. But by all indications, it will be Carlos Prates, the Brazilian knockout artist who is confident that he can be the man who ends Makhachev’s long UFC win streak.

If the UFC can get the fight booked, then Makhachev vs. Prates would be a terrific headliner for UFC 335, which takes place in December in Las Vegas.

There have been suggestions that UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland could headline that card, but as of right now, Strickland has not been cleared to fight again following a shoulder injury he suffered before his fight against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 328.

If Strickland can’t go, then Makhachev vs. Prates makes a ton of sense as the main event of UFC 335 to close out 2026.