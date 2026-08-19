Islam Makhachev vs. Carlos Prates UFC Betting Odds Revealed

The betting odds have been revealed for a potential matchup between UFC welterweight champion Islam Makhachev and Carlos Prates.

After Makhachev defeated Ian Machado Garry at UFC 330, most believe that Prates will be next in line to fight for 170 lbs gold, though the UFC has not confirmed that yet.

Either way, the sportsbooks have gotten ahead of things and revealed the opening betting odds for a potential matchup between Makhachev and Prates.

Islam Makhachev vs. Carlos Prates Opening Betting Odds

Here are the opening betting odds for Makhachev vs. Prates via FightOdds.io.

Islam Makhachev -250

Carlos Prates +207

As you can see from the opening odds, Makhachev is a solid favorite to defend the UFC welterweight title, as he opened up at -250 to defeat Prates, who is a +207 underdog.

Though Prates has unbelievable knockout power, Makhachev’s grappling is the best in the business, so if he can get Prates down to the floor, it will be difficult for the Brazilian to use his hands to try and knock Makhachev out on the feet.

That being said, if Prates can stuff the takedowns, then he’ll be a very real risk for Makhachev standing due to the insane KO power he possesses, which is why this fight is so intriguing.

Who Will UFC Give the Title Shot To?

Though Prates is very deserving of getting a title shot at 170 lbs as he has won three straight fights by knockout and is 7-1 overall in the UFC with seven knockout wins, Michael Morales also remains out there as a top title contender, and with a 7-0 record, he is also deserving.

But given some of the comments that Prates has made as of late, suggesting that he will be the next man in line to fight for the belt, going so far as to say that the UFC has promised him the next title shot at 170 lbs, it feels like Prates will be next for Makhachev.

We’ll see if the UFC indeed books this fight, but if and when it does happen, look for Makhachev to be the betting favorite heading into his second welterweight title defense.