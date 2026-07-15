Cody Garbrandt Shares Cryptic Statement After UFC 329 Loss

Former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt shared a cryptic statement after his UFC 329 knockout loss to Adrian Yanez.

Gabrandt was brutally stopped in the first round via strikes by Yanez on the UFC 329 preliminary card. Following the fight, Garbrandt was seen removing his gloves, which is typically a sign that a fighter is about to retire. But he didn’t make it official as he was not granted a post-fight interview with UFC commentator Joe Rogan.

After UFC 329 was over, UFC president Dana White spoke to the media and confirmed that Garbrandt had a conversation backstage with UFC matchmaker Sean Shelby. However, he did not disclose what the former bantamweight champion said. While some assumed that he told Shelby he was retiring, it appears that may not be the case, after all.

Cody Garbrandt Shares Statement Following UFC 329 Defeat

Taking to his social media a few days after his KO loss to Yanez, Garbrandt shared a statement in which he teased potentially stepping back into the Octagon, though he didn’t outright say it.

“THERE ARE MOMENTS IN LIFE WHEN HOPE FADES, AND THE WEIGHT OF ENDLESS PROBLEMS MAKES THE PATH UNCLEAR. BUT REMEMBER THIS – YOU ONLY LOSE WHEN YOU CHOOSE TO GIVE UP. LET YOUR STRUGGLES BE YOUR FUEL, NOT YOUR DOWNFALL. DON’T LET THE STORM BREAK YOU; LET IT STRENGTHEN YOUR WILL TO RISE AND KEEP FIGHTING,” Garbrandt wrote on his Instagram in all caps.

Should Cody Garbrandt Fight Again?

At age 35 and having lost three of his last four fights, it’s clear that Garbrandt is on his last legs as a UFC fighter. He has been knocked out five times in his UFC career, and after having the lights shut off by Yanez at UFC 329, it really does feel like he’s getting to the end of his career.

That being said, for someone who has had such a long and respected UFC career, Garbrandt didn’t really get the proper sendoff at UFC 329, so perhaps he wants to fight one more time and do it the right way. If he does fight again, though, expect it to be the last one.