Cody Garbrandt Shares Statement After Fast KO Loss at UFC 329

Former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt shared a statement after a fast knockout loss to Adrian Yanez at UFC 329.

Yanez needed just 2:47 to dispatch of Garbrandt in a bantamweight bout that took place on the UFC 329 prelims.

It was an absolutely devastating knockout win for Yanez, who got back into the win column for the first time in over two years, with his last victory coming in May 2024.

As for Garbrandt, the loss was his third defeat in his last four fights, and it could potentially signal the end of his career.

Cody Gabrandt Reacts After UFC 329 KO Loss

Taking to his Instagram stories after Yanez brutally knocked him out at UFC 329, Garbrandt shared his reaction to the defeat.

“Live and die by the sword congrats to @adrianyanez93,” Garbrandt wrote on his Instagram stories.

Could Cody Garbrandt Retire?

For Garbrandt, this was the fifth knockout loss of his UFC career. At age 35, fans are now wondering what’s next for the former bantamweight champ after losing in such a devastating fashion.

Immediately following the loss to Yanez, Garbrandt was seen removing his gloves in the center of the Octagon, which is typically a sign that a fighter intends to retire.

The UFC did not grant Garbrandt a post-fight interview, so we do not know what he is thinking here and if he truly is going to retire. But it shouldn’t surprise anyone if that’s the case, either, given his age and how much damage he has taken during his UFC career.

Speaking to the media in the UFC 329 post-fight press conference, UFC president Dana White confirmed that Garbrandt spoke to UFC matchmaker Sean Shelby following the event, but the bossman would not reveal what Garbrandt said to Shelby.

It’s possible that Garbrandt does intend to retire, or perhaps he wants to have one more fight before he steps away. But it does appear that it’s closing in on his time to walk away from it all after a long and successful UFC career where he was once the best bantamweight fighter in the world, though it was a decade ago.