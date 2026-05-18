Colby Covington Among Fighters Removed From UFC Roster

Former UFC interim welterweight champion Colby Covington was among the fighters who were removed from the promotion’s fighter roster.

According to UFC Roster Watch, which tracks additions and subtractions to the UFC roster, Covington was among four fighters taken off the roster. “Chaos” was taken out of the UFC rankings in April, and one month later, he is no longer a part of the UFC roster at all.

According to the official UFC website, Covington is now listed as a retired fighter.

In addition to Covington, former UFC women’s bantamweight title contender Mayra Bueno Silva, lightweight Brad Riddell, and bantamweight Nathan Fletcher were also removed from the roster.

Colby Covington was a Longtime Welterweight Staple

Covington was a longtime staple of the UFC welterweight division after joining the promotion back in 2014. He ended up fighting 17 times inside the Octagon, going 12-5 overall. His biggest win came in 2018, when he defeated Rafael dos Anjos to capture the interim UFC welterweight title. He also holds notable victories in the UFC over Robbie Lawler, Tyron Woodley, Jorge Masvidal, and Demian Maia.

In recent years, Covington has been very inactive. His last fight came against Joaquin Buckley in December 2024, which was a TKO loss. His last win came against Masvidal in March 2022, so he hasn’t won a fight in over four years. Despite that, Covington remained part of the top-15 rankings up until last month, when he was finally dropped from them. A month later, and now he’s been removed from the roster, apparently due to retirement.

It will certainly be interesting to see if Covington remains retired or if he tries to sign with another rival promotion like MVP MMA. He does have an RAF wrestling match with Chris Weidman scheduled for the end of this month, after previously defeating Luke Rockhold and Dillon Danis in the wrestling-based promotion.

Mayra Bueno Silva Among Other Cut Fighters

In addition to Covington being removed from the UFC roster, Mayra Bueno Silva was also taken off it.

The women’s bantamweight fighter, who fought Raquel Pennington for the 135 lbs title in January 2024, has lost her last five fights in a row. It’s not surprising at all that she has been released from the promotion based on her performance in recent years. She is 0-5, 1 NC over her last six fights, and her last victory came in February 2023, so her removal from the roster was long overdue based on her lack of success inside the Octagon. Overall, Bueno Silva was 5-7, 1 NC in the UFC.

Also removed from the roster is Brad Riddell, a lightweight fighter who had a 4-3 record in the UFC. He has lost his last three fights in a row, and his last outing came in November 2022, when he was submitted by Renato Moicano. Between his losing skid and his long layoff, this cut isn’t surprising either.

Finally, there’s Nathan Fletcher, though this release was already known, as he just competed in Cage Warriors in March. Overall, Fletcher had a 1-2 record in the UFC after an appearance on “The Ultimate Fighter.” Again, we already knew about this release since he had already fought outside of the promotion, but now it is official.