UFC’s Colby Covington Challenged: ‘I Want You Next, Boy!’

No. 8 ranked UFC welterweight Michael Chiesa put on arguably the most impressive performance of his career, dominating No. 9 ranked Neil Magny on the ground for the majority of their fight Wednesday afternoon.

The two top welterweights met in the main event of UFC Fight Island 8, and “Maverick” went five rounds for the first time in his MMA career, winning via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46 and 49-46.)

The victory is Chiesa’s fourth in a row since moving up from lightweight and he has set himself up for a massive fight with the division’s elite. And according to Maverick, he has an opponent in mind: No. 1 ranked welterweight Colby Covington.

During his post-fight interview with UFC color commentator Daniel Cormier, Chiesa challenged “Chaos.”

“I knew he was going to push me to my limits, man,” Chiesa said during the broadcast. “Neil’s a super tough guy, all-around good human being. I knew he was a good test for me. If I wasn’t able to push through five rounds, I can’t even talk about being a champion.

“With that being said, my man Daniel Cormier, the election is over Colby Covington. Your schtick is done! I want you next, boy!”

Covington has been linked to a potential bout with No. 4 ranked welterweight Jorge Masvidal and UFC president Dana White has confirmed his interest in the fight. However, nothing is official and with his victory over Magny, Maverick could potentially find himself with the fight he wants.

After the broadcast, Chiesa told Cormier and UFC color commentator Paul Felder that he is “giving” Covington the opportunity for a fight. Maverick said that he’s more active than Chaos and he won’t wait around for Covington. He wants to fight someone ranked in the top five, including No. 5 ranked Stephen Thompson or the winner between No. 3 ranked Leon Edward and Khamzat Chimaev, who are set to fight in March.

ALL the latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

Chiesa Has 2 Massive Back-to-Back Victories in the UFC’s Welterweight Division

Since moving up from 155 pounds in 2018, Chiesa has won four fights in a row. In his divisional debut, Maverick submitted former UFC interim welterweight champion Carlos Condit via second-round kimura.

The victory led him into a fight with fellow The Ultimate Fighter winner Diego Sanchez. Chiesa put on a dominant performance, winning a lopsided unanimous decision.

In January 2020, Chiesa improved his 170-pound UFC record to 3-0 went he defeated former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos, adding the biggest name to his mantel.

Now beating Magny, Chiesa has proven without a shadow of a doubt that welterweight is the division for him and the fighter hopes to find himself in title contention with another big victory.

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Covington Rebounded From His Loss to Kamaru Usman With a Victory in September 2020

Covington’s seven-fight win streak was ended in December 2019 when he lost his bid for the welterweight belt against champion Kamaru Usman by fifth-round TKO. However, Covington rebounded well, fighting and defeating former welterweight king Tyron Woodley last year.

The two met in September 2020 for a grudge match and Covington looked back to form, putting on an impressive performance en route to a fifth-round TKO victory. After the fight, Chaos called out both Usman and Masvidal, and it appears he’s heading toward a clash with his former teammate, Masvidal.

READ NEXT: Nate Diaz: Dana White Smiles, Hints at Possible Opponent? [WATCH]