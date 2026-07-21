Colby Covington Dismisses Belal Muhammad’s RAF Win: ‘I’ll Tech Fall Him’

Colby Covington shared his thoughts on Belal Muhammad’s victory over Ben Askren at RAF 11 last Saturday. Covington was not impressed and blasted Muhammad for his performance.

Muhammad defeated Askren, but the result was not the focal point. Instead, Askren’s inspirational journey back to the wrestling mat was the big story that emerged from the matchup.

Covington, meanwhile, defeated Arman Tsarukyan to claim the inaugural crossover cruiserweight championship in the main event.

After the event, RAF CEO Chad Bronstein announced that Covington will defend his crossover cruiserweight championship against Muhammad at RAF 12. The match will co-headline the milestone event as RAF celebrates its one-year anniversary.

Tensions also reached a breaking point during the post-event press conference, with both competitors dismissing each other’s respective victories.

After a tense exchange, both needed to be separated and removed from the press conference. The former UFC welterweight champion appeared to have landed a kick on Covington during the altercation as well.

Colby Covington Blasts Belal Muhammad’s RAF Win

Colby Covington did not hold back when criticizing Belal Muhammad‘s performance and win at RAF 11. He dismissed him as an unworthy title challenger and said Muhammad will be an easy victory.

“[Muhammad] looked awful, Ariel. It took him until Ben Askren’s body completely shut down because of his rented lungs in the 5th minute of the match for him to even get any points. He was losing the entire match until the last minute because literally Ben’s body shut down,” Covington said during his appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show. “He looked like [expletive]. It would be the easiest matchup ever for me in RAF history for me to wrestle that guy. He barely got by the dead guy.”

Covington emphasized that he would not much time to defeat Muhammad in a wrestling match.

“Against me, the champ, he has no shot. So that’s why I just don’t care to go against him because it’ll be so easy. I’ll beat him in under 90-seconds, I’ll tech fall him. But, I know he’s going to do some cheap [expletive],” he said. “He’s going to sucker me, throw a kick, throw a cheap punch at me. So, do I want to put up with that? It’s unprofessional.”

Covington Opens Up About Proving Doubters Wrong at RAF 11

Covington also opened up about proving doubters and oddsmakers wrong by defeating Arman Tsarukyan at RAF 11.

Surprisingly, ‘Chaos,’ a former collegiate wrestler, entered the matchup as a sizeable underdog. The UFC lightweight contender, meanwhile, entered as a heavy betting favorite.

“Everybody was counting me out. [Tsarukyan] hasn’t lost in years,” Covington told The Ariel Helwani Show. “It was a lot of validation. A lot of years and decades of hard work, and defying all the odds. He was on fire, he’s a lot younger than me, he’s in his prime, he hasn’t been beaten in such a long time. So, it was so amazing to overcome that.”

Covington has remained unbeaten since joining RAF and will aim to extend that streak when he defends his crossover cruiserweight championship.