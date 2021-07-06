Colby Covington Outs Dustin Poirier via Viral Video [WATCH]

A viral video has emerged on the Internet of UFC superstar Dustin Poirier knocking down an amateur fighter while training for his upcoming UFC 264 bout against Conor McGregor. The video was released by controversial UFC star Colby Covington for the assumed reason that it might damage Poirier’s reputation in the MMA community.

Covington posted, “The guy wearing full nerf gear head to toe to protect his face and his feelings is Poirier. The guy with no headgear, wrestling credentials or brain cells left is ‘khabib.’ @DustinPoirier Good guy? Bad guy? You be the judge… #AndNew #UFC264”.

The guy wearing full nerf gear head to toe to protect his face and his feelings is Poirier. The guy with no headgear, wrestling credentials or brain cells left is “khabib.” @DustinPoirier Good guy? Bad guy? You be the judge👨‍⚖️ #AndNew #UFC264 pic.twitter.com/EMMFwC2b4E — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) July 6, 2021

In the video, Poirier can be seen knocking down the other fighter with a savage right hook after walking him down. Poirier is wearing headgear, and the other fighter is not.

“The Diamond” didn’t immediately respond to Covington’s post, but his American Top Team stablemate Jorge Masvidal did.

The UFC’s “BMF” champ posted, “Why don’t you post the video of @DustinPoirier dropping you with a body shot? Always hating on people with power #supernecessary”.

Why don’t you post the video of @DustinPoirier dropping you with a body shot? Always hating on people with power #supernecessary — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) July 6, 2021

Covington Blasting Poirier Isn’t New

Covington slamming Poirier isn’t anything new. The UFC welterweight star has done that repeatedly since being booted from his old MMA gym, American Top Team, last year, and he’s done the same to other ex-teammates, too.

That includes Masvidal who also was formerly roommates with Covington.

Of course, Covington has also been known to slam McGregor from time to time, so the brash welterweight star might just be the kind of person who tries to make waves in the sport however he can.

Regardless, Covington seems to imply from his post that Poirier did something wrong in the clip.

However, it should be noted that the video is only about 16 seconds long, and it was posted without any kind of context whatsoever.

Pro MMA fighters and boxers often work with all sorts of other fighters as they prepare for their fights. That includes both other pro fighters and amateurs, too.

That Poirier would be working with an amateur fighter isn’t uncommon in any way.

That he knocked one to the ground might be, but even that could have happened for any number of legitimate reasons.

UFC 264 on July 10

Poirier is headed into the most important fight of his life.

UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 takes place on July 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Poirier defeated McGregor by second-round knockout at UFC 257 in January 2021, and McGregor stopped Poirier in the first round of a featherweight contest back in 2014.

Now, the two UFC stars are headed into an important trilogy fight, and it’s one that is likely to forever define their rivalry. The card also includes a welterweight battle between popular contenders Gilbert Burns and Stephen Thompson, as well as several other high-profile battles.

Burns vs. Thompson is probably the fight that interests Covington the most because it’s the only fight on the card that might produce a welterweight contender capable of jumping up over “Chaos” for a title shot against Kamaru Usman.

Regardless, the fighter on the card Covington posted a viral video about was Poirier, and now fans and media are wondering what happened before and after what was depicted in that video

