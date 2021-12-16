Colby Covington Gives Out 2021 ‘Tap’ & ‘Nap’ Awards to Rivals

No. 1-ranked UFC welterweight Colby Covington celebrated the end of the year by handing out awards to two of his rivals.

“Chaos” is coming off a failed title bid at UFC 268, falling short via unanimous decision to 170-pound champion Kamaru Usman in November 2021. However, Covington is still as relevant as ever in the division.

As a potential opponent, he’s often linked to ex-teammates Jorge Masvidal and Dustin Poirier. He has bad blood with Masvidal and “The Diamond,” and while speaking with The Schmo recently, Covington took a shot at both men.





He awarded “Gamebred” his 2021 “nap” of the year award, pointing to when Masvidal was viciously knocked out by Usman in April 2021 at UFC 261. He also gave Poirier the “tap” of the year award. Poirier challenged UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira last weekend at UFC 269, however he submitted to a rear-naked choke in the third round.

Covington Slammed Poirier & His Family, Then Focused on Gamebred

First, Covington laid into Poirier before turning his attention to Masvidal.

“We got two year-end awards here today,” Covington said via Middle Easy. “We got the tap trophy and the nap trophy. The tap trophy goes to Dustin Soyrier, Louisiana swamp trash. Congratulations Dustin, you tapped.

“I mean, there was a lot of great taps this year but the way you quit and put your head on the mat and got tapped out like a little b**** that you are, that was amazing. So, all that reckless talk about you saying it was on sight, this and that, name the sight b****.

“Let’s do this, man. Bring your Jezebel of a wife, bring that little kid you use as a prop and let’s run this. Stop scamming people with your fake charity and let’s fight, man. You’ve gotta be held accountable.”

“We have the nap award. This is a very prestigious award because the nap award, it’s very special because not a lot of people get to take a nap in the Octagon. This goes to ‘Street Judas’ the fragile guy, Jorge Masvidal. You’re welcome ‘Street Judas,’ you got the nap award.”

Masvidal & Covington Were Linked as Coaches for ‘The Ultimate Fighter’

After Chaos defeated former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in September 2020, several reports emerged about the UFC potentially using Masvidal and Covington as coaches for the reboot of “The Ultimate Fighter.”

The idea was that the two would coach opposite of each other and then fight after the season aired.

It would have been great theater to watch as the two have an immense amount of dislike for each other, and they both know how to build a fight. The coaching stint and bout never came to fruition, however, as Masvidal elected to wait for a rematch against Usman.

With both fighters coming off losses to “The Nigerian Nightmare,” it seems like the time is now to match up the two enemies.

