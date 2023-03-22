Star Threatens UFC’s Jon Anik: ‘Don’t Want Your Kids to Grow Up Without a Dad’

Former interim UFC welterweight champion Colby Covington unloaded on the organization’s play-by-play commentator Jon Anik in a recent interview.

Covington’s rant came after Anik praised another top-ranked welterweight contender, Belal Muhammad, via Twitter. Covington was the official backup fighter for the UFC 286 headliner between 170-pound champion Leon Edwards and ex-king Kamaru Usman in London, England. Although “Chaos” successfully weighed in, he didn’t fight as both men made it into the Octagon. After five back-and-forth rounds, Edwards came out on top of the trilogy via majority decision, handing Usman his second straight loss in a row.

UFC president Dana White spoke at the post-fight press conference right after the event wrapped. And he confirmed that Covington would receive the next shot at Edwards.

Anik took to Twitter prior to UFC 286 to give his take on the promotion choosing Covington for the replacement role. Anik tweeted that he understood why Covington was picked — Chaos is ranked No. 2 in the division, is one of the biggest names in the sport and is coming off a win over Jorge Masvidal. But, Anik gave No. 4 Muhammad his due.

“Understand acutely why Colby Covington was the back-up but hard not to feel for @bullyb170!” Anik tweeted. “9-fight unbeaten streak. Hasn’t lost in 4-plus years. Just KO’d a previously undefeated fighter. The man deserves his respect and I don’t say that b/c he hosts a podcast w/ my twin bro.”

Covington Called Muhammad a ‘Racist,’ Pulled Anik Into the Conversation

Well, Covington took notice of Anik’s tweet and while speaking with MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck this week, he blasted the play-by-play mainstay, as well as Muhammad, who he called a “racist.”

“Let’s talk about Belal Muhammad, Mike,” Covington said. “You’re talking about the racist, right?

“That guy is so beyond racist , everything he does is racist. The guy’s a fricken joke. He’s saying I’m in this position because of my skin color, because I’m white. Mike, that’s clear racism. I announced it, the UFC and ESPN need to cut him from the panel. They can’t have a racist on their show. And you know who is hanging out and associating with that racist? Jon Anik.”

Covington Threatened Anik, Told Him to ‘Shut Your F****** Mouth’

As Anik mentioned in his tweet, his brother has a podcast alongside Muhammad called “Remember the Show.” That, coupled with Anik’s tweet, seemingly was enough to send Covington on a tirade.

“Jon Anik supports that racism,” Covington continued. “So, it’s a fricken joke. And Jon Anik’s supposed to be impartial, Mike. He’s supposed to be impartial. He’s supposed to have that headset, supposed to be an interviewer and remain impartial. Don’t be a cheerleader.

“You want to be a cheerleader, let down the headset, pick up the pom-poms, go on the side — be a cheerleader. You wanted to lick my fricken balls in London, ‘Oh, Colby,” but, then you want to go behind the stage and cheerlead for a racist. So, he associates with racism and Belal Muhammad.

Covington then threatened Anik. “Jon Anik, I don’t want your kids to grow up without a dad. Just realize you live in [Boca Raton]. I live in Miami, motherf*****. You’re not too far from me, so you better shut your f****** mouth. You poke the bear, now you get the bear comes after you.”