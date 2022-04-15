Polarizing UFC Star Working on Massive New Deal

Colby Covington has been uncharacteristically quiet of late but the UFC welterweight contender and his representation have been working behind the scenes on a new deal that would pay him handsomely.

Covington is 17-3 in his career but hasn’t been able to get over the hump to become a champion, falling to Kamaru Usman twice. However, the 34-year-old is still one of the top draws in the UFC and is in line to battle for a title again.

Something that is pushing Covington in negotiations is the fact that his former friend turned rival, Jorge Masvidal, just got paid. Unlike other professional sports, specifics of fighter salaries are not released.

“His contract pays him like a champion and then some,” Masvidal’s agent Malki Kawa told ESPN. “And the length of time will be that he will finish his career in the UFC.”

Kawa told ESPN the extension makes him a top-five paid fighter on the UFC roster.

Covington’s Coach: He Wants to Earn More Than Masvidal

Masvidal’s contract was announced before his last fight — a lopsided loss to Covington. Masvidal has lost three straight — twice to Usman and once to “Chaos.”

Covington’s coach at MMA Masters, Daniel Valverde, recently told AG Fight that wanting to be paid more than Masvidal is a motivating factor in negotiations.

“[Covington] did well, but Masvidal made more than he did,” Valverde said (h/t My MMA News). “Now Colby is renewing his contract with the UFC, so we believe that the UFC will give him a good [salary] raise. He has a number in his head and he doesn’t think he deserves to earn less than Masvidal. Technically he’s a better guy than Masvidal. In terms of sales too, despite the fact that Masvidal sells a lot. So he thinks he deserves to make more or at the same level as Masvidal.

“He has a great relationship with Dana [White], with the UFC, so he only speaks well of the company,” he continued. “He doesn’t want to leave the UFC, that’s not an option. He’s happy there, he wants to be champion and he’s going to chase the wins to fight for the belt. He’s a very determined guy and he won’t stop until he achieves his goal.”