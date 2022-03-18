Polarizing UFC Contender Continues Savage Attack on Dustin Poirier

Colby Covington thinks he can earn a “Guinness World Record” if he’s matched up with Dustin Poirier for his next UFC bout.

Covington has been campaigning for a fight with either “The Diamond” or UFC middleweight king Israel Adesanya.

Speaking with Submission Radio, Covington said Poirier “needs” to fight him because of the amount of trash talking “Chaos” has done. And if Poirier doesn’t take the fight, Covington will declare himself the victor via verbal submission and the record for the fastest win in UFC history.

Covington said via MMA Weekly:

The biggest thing about Dustin Poirier, is if he wants to keep any honor and dignity for himself, he needs to come fight me. Because, man, I’ve called out his wife, I’ve called out his family, called out his team, called out his friends. Man, if you have any respect for yourself, you have to come and at least try. Be a tryer, Dustin. But if you don’t try, then guys, this is gonna be another title for me – zero seconds tapout of round one in the UFC. This will be the fastest submission in UFC history. This will go in the Guinness World Record books, that Dustin didn’t even try. He got zero seconds tapped out a verbal submission in the first round of the UFC. So, we’ll have to see, boys. We’ll have to see if he tries.

Covington Continued His Verbal Onslaught About Poirier

Poirier is currently ranked No. 2 in the UFC’s lightweight division, and he hasn’t fought heavier than that as a professional mixed martial artist. However, he’s flirted with a move to welterweight. And if has dreams of earning a 170-pound title fight, beating Covington would fast-track him.

But, Covington believes Poirier is too “scared” to take the fight. He said:

This is the fight that needs to happen. The fans want this to happen. What is he so scared of? I thought he was this great gangster Louisiana f***** gangster who knocked someone out. He’s gonna have to look in the mirror every day and be like, man, I’m a f***** coward. I ducked Colby Chaos Covington, I was f***** scared of him, I didn’t keep any honor and dignity for my family, for my wife. Like, dude, his ego is stronger than his pride for his family. Like, you gotta come out here and at least try. You gotta come out and try put it down. Like, otherwise, you’re not a man. You’re a b****. You’re a coward. So, I’d feel bad to have to wake up every morning and look in the mirror and be like, damn, I was a coward. I didn’t stick up for my family, for my wife, for my kids, for my team, for my friend. All these people. It’s an L-L for him. It’s a lose/lose situation. He either loses and shows up and gets his a** whooped. He knows what’s gonna happen. But at least try. Dustin, you gotta at least try. But if he doesn’t try, then it’s a zero-seconds tapout of the first round in UFC history. And he knows he’s a b**** and he let his family and team get talked all over and he’s still a coward b**** and he’s gotta live with that for the rest of his life.

Covington Beat Jorge Masvidal Earlier This Month

Covington is coming off an important victory. Earlier this month, he took on another of his fellow teammates, Jorge Masvidal, during the UFC 272 main event.

The match went all five rounds but Chaos controlled most of the action, and he won a decisive unanimous decision. Although he’s the No. 1-ranked fighter at 170 pounds, he’s lost two fights to champion Kamaru Usman, so Covington will have to continue taking other contests before he’s granted another title match against “The Nigerian Nightmare.”

