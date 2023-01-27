UFC Star Conor McGregor in Near-Fatal Crash: ‘I Could’ve Been Dead”

Irish UFC superstar Conor McGregor said via Instagram on Friday that he was in a bike accident that could have been fatal.

The former two-division champion was riding his bicycle in Ireland. “Got a bang of a car just now from behind,” McGregor wrote. “A sun trap, the driver couldn’t see me. Full speed straight thru me. Thank you God, it wasn’t my time. Thank you wrestling and judo also. Having an awareness on the landing saved my life.”

The fighter also shared a photo of his bike laying on the asphalt. Take a look below:

“Notorious” also shared a video on his feed of the immediate aftermath with the driver apologizing to McGregor, and them both taking notice of how bright the sun was — which apparently led to the crash. In what was a cordial conversation with the unnamed man, McGregor says in the video: “I could have been dead there, mate, look!”

“Thank you so much, God,” McGregor says. “It’s not my time.”

Luckily, McGregor appeared to come out of the collision unscathed. Watch the video below: