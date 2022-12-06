Longtime Bitter UFC Rival Blasts ‘Sad’ & ‘Broke’ Tony Ferguson

Former interim UFC 155-pound champion Tony Ferguson was labeled “sad” and “broke” by Conor McGregor after the Irishman took notice of “El Cucuy’s” latest tweet.

If fight fans follow Ferguson on social media, they’ll likely know that the UFC veteran is a regular celebrator of his coined “McNugget Monday.” El Cucuy famously called McGregor “McNuggets” during his post-fight interview with commentator Joe Rogan when he won the interim strap in 2017 while then-champion McGregor was on an Octagon hiatus.

Ferguson was forced to vacate the belt months later after suffering an injury, leading to the two never meeting inside the cage. However, Ferguson has been clear about wanting to fight “Notorious,” and in a recent tweet he posted a video of an animated match between him and McGregor.

“Guess What Day It Is!?!” Ferguson tweeted. “It’s Mcnugget Monday MF’as!!! ” Bet’cha Jolly Ol’ Mcnacker Is Still Lookin’ For His Sauce *mack* Remember Crew Keep Your Stick On TheIce & Don’Let’Chur MeatLoaf – Champ -CSO- Season’sBeatings & #JingleJangle #NahMean.”

“Guess What🐫Day It Is!?! 💭 It’s Mcnugget🥇Monday💪😆MF’as!!! ” Bet’cha Jolly Ol’ Mcnacker Is Still Lookin’ For His🫧Sauce *mack* 🤦‍♂️ Remember Crew🍃 Keep Your Stick On The🧊Ice & Don’Let’Chur Meat🍖Loaf 💯 – Champ 🎅 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 Season’s☃️Beatings & # Jingle🎅Jangle # Nah🤷‍♂️Mean pic.twitter.com/w9nQIyODeS — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) December 6, 2022

Ferguson’s tweet and video garnered a response from McGregor, who wrote in a now-deleted tweet: “Hahahaaha I look at this and think what the actual f*** is my life on here, jolly ol mcnacker hahahaah ah stop man, well sure look, least I’m rockin round jolly anyway ye little sad broke tick hahahaha.”

Ferguson Is Currently on a 5-Fight Losing Streak

Ferguson, who boasts a 25-8 professional mixed martial arts record, is currently riding the worst slump of his career. El Cucuy is winless in his last five UFC bouts, which includes his most recent loss: a fourth-round submission defeat to Nate Diaz at UFC 279 on September 10.

Before that, Ferguson was knocked out by Michael Chandler at UFC 274, dominated via unanimous decision by Beneil Dariush and Charles Oliveira at UFC 262 and UFC 256, respectively, and finished by Justin Gaethje via fifth-round TKO at UFC 249.

Gaethje’s defeat of El Cucuy snapped Ferguson’s 12-fight winning streak.

Ferguson Won’t Retire, Wants to Fight at Both Welterweight & Lightweight

Considering Ferguson will be 39 in February and he hasn’t won since 2019, some have called on El Cucuy to retire. However, Ferguson stated at the UFC 279 post-fight press conference that he wasn’t going anywhere and that he was open to fighting at both welterweight and at lightweight.

Ferguson called 170 pounds home early in his career and he won “The Ultimate Fighter: Lesnar vs. dos Santos” welterweight tournament in 2011. After he earned his spot on the roster, Ferguson dropped to lightweight where he competed until his contest with Diaz.

“I hang my hat at two different places besides home, I’m going to be real, at 155 and at 70,” Ferguson said. “At 70, it’s been what, 10-11 years? I mean, s***, I was what, 14-2 with mostly knockouts? My body literally just got used to it. I fought in May. I lifted heavy. I was taking some weight-gainer protein, doing it right.

“I enjoyed it. The fans and the supporters, my family first. It’s a different me out there, and it’s a different me right now. And I’m f****** thankful.”