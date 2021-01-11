Conor McGregor Makes Bold Prediction About UFC 257 [WATCH]

UFC superstar Conor McGregor has a long history of making bold predictions before his fights, and “Mystic Mac” continued that trend this week ahead of his upcoming bout against Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 on January 23. McGregor stopped Poirier in less than two minutes in a featherweight contest back in 2014, and the Irishman plans to do it even faster this time around in a lightweight contest in 2021.

McGregor said, “I like Dustin. I think he’s a good fighter. He’s even a great fighter. But great is still levels below me. I’ll knock Dustin out inside 60 seconds.”

McGregor’s bold prediction was part of a sneak peek snippet released by the UFC from its upcoming UFC 257 “Countdown” show.

You can watch that clip below.

Conor McGregor: “I like Dustin. I think he’s a good fighter. He’s even a great fighter. But great is still levels below me. I’ll knock Dustin out inside 60 seconds.” ⌚ #UFC257pic.twitter.com/0PPqRdkTCA — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) January 11, 2021

UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2

UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2 is scheduled to take place in less than three weeks on Yas Island, aka Fight Island, in Abu Dhabi.

UFC 257 is the first UFC pay-per-view event of 2021, and the fight is expected to be one of the best-selling pay-per-view events of the year.

McGregor (22-4) was the UFC’s first-ever “champ champ”, and the 32-year-old is one of only seven fighters in UFC history to win titles in more than one weight class.

Additionally, McGregor is the most popular fighter in UFC history.

Meanwhile, Poirier (26-6) is a former interim lightweight champion. The 31-year-old has solidified his standing among the top fighters in the sport since suffering his loss to McGregor over six years ago, and the American is hoping to score the upset on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

