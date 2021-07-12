Conor McGregor Breaks Silence After Surgery on Snapped Shin

MMA’s biggest superstar suffered a broken lower tibia on Saturday night at UFC 264, and he gave his thoughts about the situation after his surgery on Sunday.

Conor McGregor fought Dustin Poirier in a rubber match at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on July 10, and in the final moments of the opening round, “Notorious” snapped his shin. Poirier was ruled the victor by TKO via doctor’s stoppage.

After receiving surgery on his left leg, McGregor took to Twitter to reveal the timeline to get back on his feet unassisted. “Just out of the surgery room guys!” McGregor wrote. “Surgery went excellent! Feeling tremendous! 6 weeks on crutch and we build back! Let’s go! God bless.”

He then posted a video message to his fans. See below:

Onwards and upwards we go ☘️ pic.twitter.com/qKgochlT3t — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 12, 2021

Notorious said via Yahoo Sports:

“Everything went to plan,” McGregor said of the operation. “Everything went perfect. I’m feeling tremendous. We’ve got six weeks on a crutch now, and then we begin to build back. …

“It was a hell of a first round. It would have been nice to get back into that second round. It is what it is. That’s the nature of the business. A clean break of the tibia, and it was not to be. Dustin, you can celebrate that illegitimate win all you want, but you’d done nothing in there. That second round would have shown all.”

The latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

McGregor Is 1-3 in His Last 4 MMA Bouts

Notorious will likely continue to dispute his second loss to Poirier, however as history has it, the Irishman lost the bout at UFC 264 by TKO. Although McGregor is still ranked in the top 10 of the UFC’s lightweight division, he has only won one fight in the promotion’s weight class.

Notorious is 1-3 in his last four bouts, with his sole win coming via TKO of Donald Cerrone in January 2020 at welterweight. Should the Irishman hope to regain UFC gold, he’ll have to put in some serious work in the 155-pound division. It’s unclear where McGregor will go from here, but judging from his post-surgery video, he will compete inside the Octagon again.

He has a professional mixed martial arts record of 22-6 with 19 wins coming way by KO/TKO.

UFC 264 Results

Here are the results for the UFC 264 fight card:

Main Card

Dustin Poirier def. Conor McGregor via first-round TKO

Gilbert Burns def. Stephen Thompson via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Tai Tuivasa def. Greg Hardy via first-round KO

Irene Aldana def. Yana Kunitskaya via first-round TKO

Sean O’Malley def. Kris Moutinho via third-round TKO

Preliminary Card

Max Griffin def Carlos Condit via unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 30–27)

Michel Pereira def. Niko Price via unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29–28)

Ilia Topuria def. Ryan Hall via first-round KO

Dricus du Plessis def. Trevin Giles via second-round KO

Early Preliminary Card

Jennifer Maia def. Jessica Eye via unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 30–27)

Brad Tavares def. Omari Akhmedov via split decision (28–29, 29–28, 29–28)

Zhalgas Zhumagulov def. Jerome Rivera via first-round submission

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Jake Paul & UFC World Reacts to Nate Diaz’s Return [LOOK]