Conor McGregor’s Comeback Ends With a Very Quick Injury

Conor McGregor’s comeback became one of the biggest deceptions in UFC history. The former two-division champ injured himself after just over a minute in the fight, slipping on the canvas.

Max Holloway immediately took notice of it and mentioned it to referee Mike Beltran. Beltran wanted to move on until he saw that McGregor fell down again. Both guys fought each other in 2013, early in their respective UFC careers. McGregor won that fight after three rounds via unanimous decision.

Play

A Third Fight A Possibility

It was for the first time since 2021 that the Irish superstar returned to the Octagon. For Holloway, it wasn’t likely the way he wanted to win, but definitely a win he wanted to have in the rematch.

Holloway said afterwards that he would welcome a third fight against McGregor. The question is whether McGregor will return after another injury.

Unbelievable Display Of Talent

Paddy Pimblett has bounced back from his loss for the interim title fight against the now champion Justin Gaethje. The English fighter easily beat Benoît Saint Denis in the first round. Saint Denis came in very aggressively but gave away his neck during a takedown attempt.

Pimblett immediately locked up the d’arce choke and started to squeeze. Saint Denis tried to hold on but got choked out unconscious. An amazing win within 52 seconds. An absolute statement by Pimblett.

Play

An Absolute High-Level Scrap

Former title challenger Brandon Royval put on an amazing performance in Las Vegas. The No. 4-ranked flyweight fighter won in the third round by rear-naked choke submission against Lone’er Kavanagh. Royval broke his two-fight losing streak with the win. Royval started aggressively and strongly in the first round.

In the second round, he got dropped by a good combination from Kavanagh. Going into round three, the fight was even. Royval showed his experience in the Octagon and kept fighting forward, and took Kavanagh’s back. After trying to finish the fight via arm-triangle choke twice, he was able to sink in the rear-naked choke, and Kavanagh tapped out. One of the best fights of 2026.

Play

The Biggest Win Of His Career

After a very disappointing and controversial draw against Ricky Simón, Adrian Yañez won the biggest fight of his career so far. The American fighter took on former champion Cody Garbrandt in the bantamweight division. Garbrandt started aggressively and threw some solid combinations.

Yañez was patient and took his time to place some good punches. Garbrandt kept coming with combinations but was staggered by a hard punch to the chin. Yañez saw the opening and put Garbrandt down with another accurate strike to the face. Referee Herb Dean saved Garbrandt from any more unnecessary punishment. The biggest win of Yañez’s career so far.

Play

Full Results UFC 329

Main Card

Max Holloway def. Conor McGregor via TKO (injury) – R1, 1:09.

Paddy Pimblett def. Benoit Saint Denis via submission (D’Arce choke) – R1, 0:52.

Mario Bautista def. Cory Sandhagen via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

Brandon Royval def. Lone’er Kavanagh via submission (rear-naked choke) – R3, 3:40

King Green def. Terrance McKinney via TKO (Punches) – R1, 4:59.

Preliminary Card

Robert Whittaker def. Nikita Krylov via TKO (retirement) – R3, 1:01.

Gable Steveson def. Elisha Ellison via KO (punches) – R1, 2:31.

Adrian Yañez def. Cody Garbrandt via TKO (punch) – R1, 2:47.

Luke Riley def. Kai Kamaka III via TKO (punches) – R1, 3:03.

Early Preliminary Card

Wang Cong def. Tracy Cortez via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 29-27).

Damian Pinas def. César Almeida via KO (punch) – R1, 4:44.

Farid Basharat def. John Garza II via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28).

Ryan Gandra def. Zachary Reese via TKO (punches) – R1, 1:15.

Alessandro Costa def. Cody Durden via submission (rear-naked choke) – R2, 2:19.

Full bonuses were also announced after the fights.