Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier Respond To ‘This Time’

UFC superstar Conor McGregor and Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier are officially set to face each other in a long-awaited rematch in the main event of UFC 257 on January 23. Both fighters seem to be pretty hyped about that. McGregor and Poirier took to social media on Monday to express themselves about their big fight right after the announcement was made.

McGregor posted, “What tools shall I use, this time? Feet? Shins? Fists? Elbows? Shoulders? Heels? Knees, perhaps? I’m thinking ‘Rocket Launcher Lats’…”.

Additionally, the 32-year-old posted that two “Diamonds” were better than one.

Perhaps the most McGregor thing of all, of course, was that he tied both posts to his commercial interests.

Meanwhile, Poirier labeled himself a “Dream Chaser” in the rematch.

The rematch is now set.

Previously, McGregor announced he would be donating $500,000 of his purse to Poirier’s charity organization, The Good Fight Foundation.

McGregor vs. Poirier 2

McGregor defeated Poirier by first-round knockout six years ago, but both fighters have grown and improved as MMA fighters since that first battle.

In fact, both UFC stars went on to capture UFC gold.

McGregor became the UFC’s first “champ champ” by winning the UFC featherweight and lightweight championships.

Poirier went on to grab an interim title at lightweight.

Now, the two fighters are entering a rematch hoping a win over the other will net the victor another shot at capturing UFC gold.

It’s the first UFC pay-per-view event scheduled for 2021, and it’s going to be one of the most hotly anticipated fight cards of the whole year.

Poirier: ‘It’s Only Business’

Poirer expects a different fight this time around. The American revealed to MMA Junkie on Monday that he believes he was just too emotional in the first fight, and that he won’t let that happen again.

“He was obviously a great fighter in finishing a bunch of guys before me in his UFC career, but, at this point, we’re both so much more established and have so much more experience, just more mature fighters, and I think you get a completely different fight here,” Poirier said per MMA Junkie.

“I was emotional in the first one. I wanted to hurt the guy. This time I just want to outsmart him, just want to beat him. This is business. This isn’t any ill will towards the guy.”

Poirier would seem to have his work cut out for him, but the same could be said the other way around.

Neither fighter will be facing the same opponent this time around.

Both Poirier and McGregor are top talents in the sport. The rematch between the two men in 2020 could be a real barnburner.

