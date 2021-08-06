Conor McGregor’s Deleted Tweet: ‘I Wanna Eat His Children!’ [PHOTO]

Irish fighting superstar Conor McGregor had a strong reaction to his rival’s recent comments.

Former UFC lightweight king Khabib Nurmagomedov, alongside former two-division UFC champ Henry Cejudo, appeared on Mike Tyson’s Hotboxin’ With Mike Tyson podcast this week. During their conversation, “The Eagle” gave his thoughts on a tweet McGregor put out last week. “Notorious” wrote on July 27: “Covid is good and father is evil?”

The now-deleted tweet was interpreted by most as a shot at Nurmagomedov whose father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, died of COVID-19 last summer. McGregor’s tweet appeared to be a reaction to Nurmagomedov’s post-UFC 264 tweet. The Eagle tweeted a few weeks back congratulating Dustin Poirier on his victory over McGregor at UFC 264 on July 10. In the tweet, The Eagle wrote: “Good always defeats evil.”

See a screenshot of the tweets below:

Not even gonna put a meme on this one – Conor McGregor got me into this sport, but I can't be a fan after this garbage. (For context, Khabib's father passed away from COVID earlier this year) McGregor's tweet has since been deleted. pic.twitter.com/kNjZ7S61NH — UFC Dangerous Nights Crew (@ITYSL_UFC) July 27, 2021

During the podcast with Tyson which was shared online this week, Nurmagomedov addressed McGregor’s tweet. He said via Fox Sports:

When he talked about this, only evil can talk about your father, like wife, kids, religion, if you’re a normal human, you’re never going to talk about this stuff. For me, I think he posted this tweet [when he had] drunk too much or [had done] something. He always delete these tweets. When he become normal, [he looked at his cell phone] and said, ‘Oh, what I did.’ Then he delete. This is my opinion, what he does all the time. When someone is not with us, he is not even alive, this shows you what you have inside, this shows, like, how dirty you are. When you are one of the best in the world, and you come and you punch someone like 70 years old, like an old man [in a pub], this shows your heart. This shows who you are inside, how dirty you are. When you have parents and you have kids, how can you show yourself like this? I don’t understand why his close people don’t tell him, ‘Hey, what’s going on?’

McGregor Responded to Nurmagomedov’s Comments, Tells The Eagle to Keep His Name Out of His Mouth, Questions Him

On August 6, McGregor took to Twitter to respond to Nurmagomedov’s comments from Tyson’s podcast. In the tweet, the Irishman said he wanted to “eat” The Eagle’s children, among other inflammatory things.

“I wanna eat his children!!!!” McGregor wrote in a tweet in which he has since deleted. “When’s the last time he’s even seen them actually? His wife? Mother? How bout you go spend some time with your kids and family for a change and keep my name out of your mouth b4 you get trapped somewhere again you mightn’t be so lucky next time.”

See a screenshot of the tweet below:

Tyson Famously Said ‘I Want to Eat His Children’ in 2000





Play



"I AM THE BEST EVER. I WANT TO EAT LENNOX LEWIS' CHILDREN!" | ICONIC MIKE TYSON POST FIGHT INTERVIEW After defeating Lou Savarese in one round at Hampden Park on a Frank Warren promoted show, Mike Tyson delivered one of his most iconic post fight interviews discussing eating the children of Lennox Lewis. Make sure you subscribe to the official Queensberry YouTube channel for exclusive fight footage, build up and post fight content. #MikeTyson… 2020-10-14T11:14:21Z

McGregor’s line about eating Nurmagomedov’s children is likely a nod to Tyson, who said the same words in a post-fight interview in 2000 after knocking out Lou Savarese.

After calling out Lennox Lewis, “Iron Mike” went on to claim he was the most “ruthless champion” ever.

“I’m the best ever. I’m the most brutal and vicious, and most ruthless champion there’s ever been. There’s no one who can stop me. Lennox is a conqueror? No, I’m Alexander. He’s no Alexander. I’m the best ever. There’s never been anybody as ruthless. I’m Sonny Liston, I’m Jack Dempsey. There’s no one like me. I’m from their cloth. There’s no one that can match me. My style is impetuous, my defense is impregnable, and I’m just ferocious. I want your heart. I want to eat his children. Praise be to Allah.”

