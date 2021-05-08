Conor McGregor: ‘Ramming My Fingers Up His Homophobic A**’

Tweet and delete: Conor McGregor’s favorite pastime?

The UFC superstar took to Twitter on Friday night and posted an expletive tweet aimed at one of his biggest rivals, former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. The two fought back in October 2018 at UFC 229 with Nurmagomedov retaining his lightweight title via fourth-round submission.

The buildup to the fight was the most volatile of each fighter’s career, with both taking savage shots at each other through the media and during press conferences. And after “The Eagle” secured the neck crank finish, he jumped out of the Octagon toward McGregor’s team which started a brawl between the two parties.

The beef was far from settled that night and they have continued to frequently taken shots at each other. Friday night was no different for the Irishman.

He shared a photo of his fight with Nurmagomedov on Friday night. The photo shows “The Eagle” wrapping his arms around McGregor’s leg, securing a takedown. However, McGregor shared his graphic take on the photo.

“I wasn’t holding his shorts!” McGregor wrote. “I was ramming my fingers up his homophobic a**. And just look at this happy face here. He loves it. He’s a fingers in the booty a** b****.”

Notorious deleted the tweet minutes after posting it.

The UFC Appeared to Be Banking on McGregor to Win at UFC 257 in January to Set Up the Rematch With Nurmagomedov

Following his third successful title defense, a second-round submission victory over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 in October, Nurmagomedov announced his retirement from the sport. However, UFC president Dana White adamantly tried to get The Eagle to fight one more time.

Nurmagomedov vs. McGregor 2 was seemingly the goal for the UFC. Their first fight is the highest-selling PPV in the promotion’s history with 2.4 million buys and a rematch could likely mirror that.

However, the prospect of a rematch was flatlined at UFC 257 in January as McGregor lost to Dustin Poirier by second-round TKO. A short while after the fight, White finally accepted Nurmagomedov’s retirement and the lightweight belt officially became vacant. No. 3-ranked lightweight Charles Oliveira and No. 4-ranked Michael Chandler will fight for the vacant 155-pound title at UFC 262 next weekend.

What Happens If McGregor Defeats Poirier in July?

The trilogy fight between McGregor and “The Diamond” is set to go down on July 10 at UFC 264. They are 1-1 against each other with Notorious winning their first encounter nearly seven years ago at featherweight. He won by first-round TKO.

Should McGregor put a stamp on the rivalry with Poirier by winning at UFC 264, will that be enough for Nurmagomedov to come out of retirement? Probably not, but it will likely set the Irishman up for a shot at the winner of Oliveira vs. Chandler for the lightweight belt.

But, if Notorious wins the lightweight strap, the one Nurmagomedov gave up, don’t be surprised if the UFC president gives Nurmagomedov a phone call.

