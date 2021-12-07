Possible Fight for Conor McGregor ‘Gives Me Nightmares’: Coach

There’s one fight out there for Conor McGregor that gives the Irishman’s head coach, John Kavanagh, “nightmares,” Kavanagh said on Monday, December 6, 2021.

He spoke with Ariel Helwani on “The MMA Hour,” and the coach listed several possible opponents for McGregor’s return. Kavanagh’s fighter is currently rehabilitating a broken leg that he sustained in July 2021 during his trilogy match with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

And the option that terrifies Kavanagh is Nate Diaz. McGregor and Diaz have fought twice in the past, with the combatants splitting the results 1-1. Diaz is known for his elite cardio and volume punching, something that Kavanagh knows all too well.

And even though it’s a fight that keeps him up at night, the head coach would welcome it.

Kavanagh said via BJPenn.com:

I’ll be honest, the Nate Diaz trilogy is very, very tempting. It’s a fight that gives me nightmares. The man doesn’t stop coming forward. Whether it’s three rounds or five rounds. But it’s an intriguing fight. So, that one is definitely very interesting.

Kavanagh Thinks the Lead Up to a McGregor vs. Tony Ferguson Fight Would Be ‘Fun for the Fans’

Kavanagh also pointed to Tony Ferguson as being an exciting option for “Notorious.” Although “El Cucuy” is on a three-fight skid, he’s still ranked in the lightweight division’s top 10. And he’s been challenging McGregor for years to step inside the Octagon with him.

“But also the Tony Ferguson one,” Kavanagh continued via BJPenn.com. “It never happened. It was talked about a lot. Tony still has, I believe, a lot to offer the game. He’s a very unorthodox striker, grappler. I think the build-up would be fun for the fans. So, you know, any of those kind of legacy guys.

