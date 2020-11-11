Conor McGregor: ‘What the F*** Was Going On?’

It finally appears to be happening: UFC superstar Conor McGregor is returning to the Octagon. On Tuesday, it was revealed by multiple outlets that No. 2 ranked lightweight Dustin Poirier signed a bout agreement for a match with “Notorious,” taking place on January 23, 2021.

McGregor has still not signed the contract, however it is understood that he plans on doing so. The fight is rematch years in the making. McGregor and “The Diamond” met in the featherweight division in 2014 and the Irishman finished Poirier in the first round via TKO. Since then, both fighters have moved up in weight and have found massive success in the UFC, with Poirier earning the interim lightweight title and McGregor becoming the first simultaneous two-division UFC champion, holding the lightweight and featherweight belts.

On Tuesday night, Notorious posted a lengthy message on Instagram about his first fight with Poirier, which took place during UFC 178 on September 27, 2014, as well as signing his first massive contract with the UFC. He included a picture of the first faceoff between him and Poirier. Although both fighters are cordial now, there was a lot of trash talk between them during the buildup to their featherweight fight.

The first time I came face to face with Dustin ‘The Diamond’ Poirier. Las Vegas Nevada, August 2014. I was only beginning to blow up and this was a big one! I rocked renowned Dublin Tailor Louis Copeland on the day. Midnight blue pinstripe. I paired the outfit with me grandas burgundy shoes, which I done an amazing job polishing on my Aer Lingus flight over. Zoom in, have a whiff. This same day I also signed a new contract with the UFC, under Lorenzo Fertitta. Lorenzo brought me into his office, myself and my manager Audie Attar, and placed a contract down in front of me with numbers I’d never seen before in my life! I looked over at Audie like, ‘you won’t be needed on this one mate.’ We both knew but play it cool we are still in the office hahaha! Wild! The first of our dealings together on some of the largest purse contracts in the history of combat fighting. Incredible! The moment was captured on one of the episodes of my 6 part series, which I had done for RTE. A real turning point in my career, both financially and professionally. The episode was titled ‘The Suite Life’ as I was rocking around the Red Rock casino in absolute shock and awe. Trying to grasp what the f*** was actually going on Hahahaha!

ALL the latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

McGregor Is Ready to Use ‘Whatever Tool Is Needed’ to Defeat Poirier

Notorious then said he was “grateful” to be making his return to mixed martial arts. He has a professional record of 22-4 with 19 wins coming by KO or TKO. He is ranked No. 4 in the lightweight division and No. 11 on the male pound-for-pound rankings.

“What a wild ride this has been,” McGregor continued. “I am very grateful to be about to return and get to do what I love again. I look forward to the fresh test Dustin will bring since our first bout, while also showcasing my own incredibly deep cache of weaponry. Whatever tool is needed on the night will be pulled from the duffel.”

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

McGregor Plans on Donating Money to Poirier’s Charity As Well As Building A Gym in Ireland for Underprivileged Children, Says ‘See You Soon’

Notorious then mentioned Poirier’s charity, The Good Fight Foundation. McGregor has publicly revealed that he plans on donating a substantial amount of money to The Diamond’s foundation to help build a gym for underprivileged children. In the Instagram post on Tuesday, the Irishman also announced he plans on doing the same in Ireland.

“I am also really excited about aiding Dustin’s charity ‘The Good Fight Foundation’, which through the donation, will build a gym/premise for disadvantaged youth in his childhood hometown,” McGregor wrote. “I truly love this, and pledge to match the donation on a premise in my own childhood hometown! Both spots with an ode to the upcoming bout. Excellent stuff!”

Notorious ended the Instagram post alluding to his January 23 match with Poirier, writing, “See you guys soon.”

READ NEXT: Star Challenges Conor McGregor & Jorge Masvidal: ‘I’m Dangerous’