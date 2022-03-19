Conor McGregor Pitched Partnership From Polarizing UFC Up-and-Comer

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor recently received an invitation to train with Khamzat Chimaev and Darren Till.

The invitation came after McGregor made headlines about his intention to skip the line at welterweight and challenge 170-pound champion Kamaru Usman for his belt.

Speaking with The Mac Life’s Oscar Willis, McGregor said: I believe that’s the fight to make. I believe myself versus Usman for the 170-pound title for my comeback fight is the one I’m eyeballing at the minute. Now, I haven’t really said that to anyone, to be honest. I’ve only been thinking that the last couple days.”

“Notorious” speaking of his desire to become the first fighter ever to earn three divisional titles sparked reactions from several UFC combatants.

Chimaev and Till have been training together in Sweden for the past few weeks, and they’ve rapidly become the MMA community’s favorite duo. Both men are big personalities in the sport, and their unexpected friendship has been very entertaining to watch.

Taking to Twitter, Chimaev shared of a photo of himself and Till, writing: “If you want to come back we will help you, we are waiting for you in our camp @TheNotoriousMMA.”

See the tweet below via the embed:

If you want to come back we will help you, we are waiting for you in our camp @TheNotoriousMMA 🥷🏼 pic.twitter.com/xwMGUe9qve — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) March 18, 2022

