Conor McGregor Says He Is in his ‘Prime’ Ahead of UFC 329

UFC superstar Conor McGregor says he is in his “prime” ahead of his comeback fight at UFC 329 next weekend.

After five years away from the Octagon, McGregor returns against rival Max Holloway in the main event of UFC 329, which takes place on July 11 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The fight is scheduled for five rounds and takes place in the welterweight division.

Despite missing so much time, though, McGregor is as confident as he ever has been and is guaranteeing fight fans that he’s coming in hot.

Conor McGregor Says He Is in His Prime

Ahead of the fight, McGregor spoke on the “UFC 329 Countdown” show, expressing optimism about his return to the Octagon, suggesting that the best is yet to come for him despite being 37 years old and having not fought in five years due to a broken leg and other injuries.

“I feel there’s so much for me to conquer in this game. So many more accolades, more belts, more knockouts, more records, more cash. I am taking everything from what I have built. The fight game and the combat sports world is McGregor’s world and I am in my prime here now. So it is on me to show that, and that’s what I will do,” McGregor said (via Bloody Elbow).

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Conor McGregor Is a Live Dog

The current betting odds have McGregor listed as a +180 betting underdog, with Holloway as a -210 betting favorite. The betting odds opened with McGregor as a +420 underdog and Holloway as a -550 favorite, so a ton of money has been coming in on the Irishman, as many bettors believe he is a live dog in this fight.

He does have the KO power to finish anyone, including Holloway, and the fact that the fight is taking place at welterweight likely favors McGregor as well, since he has competed in the weight class before, while 170 lbs is a brand new venture for Holloway.

But at the same time, McGregor’s cardio has always been questionable, and he doesn’t have a great chin either, so if this fight gets extended, Holloway will likely take over and beat him to the punch.

We’ll see how this fight plays out next Saturday when McGregor and Holloway clash in the Octagon at UFC 329, but either way, it’s going to be one of the biggest sporting events of the summer, as a McGregor fight is always must-watch TV.