Conor McGregor Issued Challenge From Fight-Hungry UFC Rising Star

Khamzat Chimaev is looking for a fight and is fishing for a showdown with former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor, who is currently on the mend from a broken leg.

Chimaev has been firing off challenges like hot cakes on social media, with McGregor being the latest target. However, this one came respectfully from the 10-0 welterweight, while blasting one of McGregor’s biggest rivals.

March in London let's do it bro King vs King @TheNotoriousMMA he ran away like his brother @NateDiaz209 209 ⚰️ — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) December 6, 2021

McGregor has yet to respond to Chimaev and there are obviously more than a few hurdles to the situation. Premier among those being the 33-year-old Irishman having no interest in getting in the ring for a fight where he has everything to lose and nothing truly to gain. There’s also the issue of weight and the fact that McGregor still needs time to recover from his leg injury. He’s not expected to be doing full MMA work until April.

“I will be full mixed martial arts sparring by April,” McGregor tweeted recently. “Easily! By then a return will be imminent. But I must be patient. I will beat this!”

Chimaev also appeared to call out McGregor last month after his first-round victory against Jingliang Li.

Chimaev Has Engaged in War of Words With Diaz Brothers

To be fair, McGregor seems to like Chimaev and the way he navigates the fight game. McGregor had an interesting interaction with “The Wolf” earlier this year, revealing he offered to help him in his rivalry with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

“Bratha, no problem. I appreciate you reaching out to the team in 2018 to come and help me beat up the little scared pigeon b—h,” McGregor wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “Chechnya knows! Fuck those eagles mma pussies, we are Akhmat MMA! Smash them up we will! Let’s go! The Mac and Akhmat! We take no shit! Never peace.”

Nate Diaz has had no such admiration for Chimaev, calling him a rookie and shooting down any interest in a fight.

“They’re coming at me with [Chimaev], and I’m like, ‘Hold on, don’t disrespect me like that, trying to offer me a fight with a rookie,'” Diaz told TMZ. “I’m cool, you got four fights in the UFC. Don’t even talk my name.” Chimaev responded in a typical fashion.