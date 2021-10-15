Conor McGregor & Jorge Masvidal Both Ripped By Rival [LOOK]

Fighting superstars Conor McGregor and Jorge Masvidal were recently slammed by their UFC rival, Nate Diaz.

He recently replied to McGregor’s comments about his boxing.

The former two-division UFC champ compared Nate’s abilities to his older brother, Nick. “Notorious” called Nate’s boxing “piss” when stacked up to Nick’s, tweeting that he “made” the younger Diaz brother.

“Nate your boxing is piss compare to nicks,” McGregor tweeted on September 26, 2021. “We been fed garbage with your sloppy shots the last few years. Can see the clear difference between the two brothers after last night. Balance, composure. Another level the big bro is on to you. I made you.”

Nate your boxing is piss compare to nicks. We been fed garbage with your sloppy shots the last few years. Can see the clear difference between the two brothers after last night. Balance, composure. Another level the big bro is on to you. I made you. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 26, 2021

On October 15, 2021, Nate let McGregor know that he hadn’t forgotten about the Irishman’s comments. He tweeted to McGregor, saying he turned him into a wrestler when they first fought in 2016 before submitting Notorious. And in Nate’s tweet, he also slammed Masvidal, who Nate fought in 2019 for the “BMF” title.

“@TheNotoriousMMA My boxing’s piss?” Diaz tweeted. “I banked on ur face, turned u into a wrestler, and then chocked u b**** in reality your whole country and belongings are mine. plus I made that fight and u took the bait. then I made masvidals b****a**. don’t forget I make this whole s*** spin.”

@TheNotoriousMMA My boxing’s piss? I banked on ur face, turned u into a wrestler, and then chocked u bitch

in reality your whole country and belongings are mine. plus I made that fight and u took the bait. then I made masvidals bitchasss. don’t forget I make this whole shit spin pic.twitter.com/au5XXtagoF — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) October 14, 2021

The latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Dana White on Ex-UFC Champ Wanting Title Fight: ‘Tough Conversation’