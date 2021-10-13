Conor McGregor Says Fighter Needs ‘S*** In His Pants Medal’

According to former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion Conor McGregor, a certain foe should receive a “s*** in his pants medal.”

As “Notorious” likes to do, the Irishman took to Twitter and randomly fired a shot at his rival, former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. The two have a fiery history and they still hold the record for the highest sold UFC PPV of all time.

McGregor and “The Eagle” fought for Nurmagomedov’s 155-pound title in October 2018 at UFC 229, and the Russian defeated Notorious via fourth-round submission.

On Wednesday, October 13, 2021, McGregor took to Twitter to ask the Head of The Investigative Committee of Russia, Alexander Bastrykin, where Nurmagomedov’s defecation medal was. Notorious also shared a screenshot of The Eagle with a frightened look on his face.

See McGregor’s tweet below:

The latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

Nurmagomedov’s Manager Responded to McGregor, Notorious Hit Back With ‘Inbreeding’ Jab, Sparking a War of Words

Nurmagomedov’s manager Ali Abdelaziz and McGregor have also been at odds for years with both taking shots at each other through traditional and social media. So it’s not a surprise that Abdelaziz responded to Notorious’ tweet on Wednesday.

“You’re drinking again boy he take your soul but never give it back Punk b****,” Abdelaziz tweeted.

Well, Notorious replied with a screenshot of a question and answer about “inbreeding in Dagestan,” where Nurmagomedov is from.

The Eagle’s manager fired back at McGregor, writing: “Here we go again insulting people nation and religion this is not funny my dream to see you in person.”

Here we go again insulting people nation and religion this is not funny my dream to see you in person https://t.co/QQYqKjf54Q — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) October 13, 2021

McGregor then dropped a nuke onto Abdelaziz, tweeting: “I hate you bro. When you die I celebrate.”

I hate you bro. When you die I celebrate — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 13, 2021

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Dana White on Ex-UFC Champ Wanting Title Fight: ‘Tough Conversation’