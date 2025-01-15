Conor McGregor Accused of Sexual Battery in New Federal Lawsuit

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor is being accused of sexual battery in a new federal lawsuit filed in Miami on January 14, 2025, according to court documents obtained by Heavy.

The accuser, identified as Jane Doe in court filings, says McGregor tried to sexually assault her in a bathroom at the Kesaya Center after a NBA Finals game in June 2023. The lawsuit also names the Miami Heat, Basketball Properties Inc. and the Compass Group as defendants. It was filed in the Southern District of Florida federal court.

Police investigated McGregor after the incident and no charges were filed.

McGregor’s attorney, Barbara Llanes, told ESPN, “After a thorough investigation at the time, the State’s Attorney concluded that there was no case to pursue. Almost two years and at least three lawyers later the plaintiff has a new false story. We are confident that this case too will be dismissed.”

According to the lawsuit, the accuser is a 49-year-old woman who is employed as a senior vice president at a high-profile financial institution. Her atorneys wrote in the filing that although her identity is known to McGregor, she wishes to remain anonymous in court “to avoid embarrassment and shame from the conduct discussed in this complaint as well as to protect her privacy in her career.”

Jane Doe’s attorney, Jim Dunn, told ESPN, “My client has thought long and hard about the decision to pursue this civil case, and is fearful of the effect it may have on her job on Wall Street. Nonetheless, her main goal in filing this suit is to raise awareness and encourage others to report sexual assault.”

The Accuser Says Conor McGregor Slammed Her Against a Wall After Kesaya Center Staff Led Her to a Bathroom With the UFC Fighter

According to the lawsuit, the accuser, identified only as Jane Doe, was at the Kesaya Center as a patron for Game 4 of the NBA Finals on June 9, 2023. McGregor was at the game promoting his TIDL pain relief spray. He went on the court during the third quarter of the game for a skit with the Heat’s mascot, Burnie. During that incident McGregor punched the mascot, in an incident that went viral.

The lawsuit states that after the on-court skit, Kesaya Center staff and security escort McGregor to the Courtside Club. After the game, McGregor was talking to Jane Doe and was drinking a bottle of Proper 12 whiskey. According to the lawsuit, when Jane Doe and her friend began leaving the arena, a friend or member of McGregor’s private security team told her, “Conor told me to come get you,” and grab her wrist and led them to the exit of the Courtside Club.

“Before leaving the Courtside Club,” the accuser’s lawyers wrote, McGregor’s friend or security, “stopped at the entrance to the men’s bathroom. Jane Doe requested of the friend to let go of her wrist and he said, ‘No, Conor will kill me if I lose you.” McGregor then exited the bathroom, “and grabbed Jane Doe’s hand or wrist and led her into the men’s restroom with her acquaintance to follow.”

The lawsuit states that McGregor led Jane Doe to a stall and the staff of the Kesaya Center wouldn’t let her acquaintance enter the stall. “The loud DJ music in the Courtside Club and in the bathroom area made communicating difficult,” the lawsuit states.

According to the lawsuit, Jane Doe was using the bathroom when McGregor, who appeared to her to be “under the influences of intoxicants and out of control … attempted to forcefully place his unprotected penis into Jane Doe’s mouth without her consent.” The lawsuit adds, “Jane Doe pulled her pants up and stood up and attempted to exit the stall. (McGregor) slammed Jane Doe against the wall face first and put Jane Doe in an arm lock and attempted to forcefully place his unprotected penis into Jane Doe’s anus without her consent.”

The lawsuit states, “Jane Doe returned to the Courtside Club as she was waiting on her acquaintance to leave the venue.”

A Jury in Ireland Found McGregor Liable for Sexual Assault in a Civil Trial in November 2024

In November 2024, McGregor was found civilly liable of sexual assault by a jury in Ireland after a woman accused him of sexually assaulting her in 2018 at a Christmas party in Dublin. McGregor posted on social media that he plans to appeal that verdict.

McGregor, 36, has not fought in the UFC since July 2021 when he broke his leg and lost by technical knockout to Dustin Poirier. UFC President Dana White was asked about McGregor and the sexual assault lawsuit in December at the UFC 310 post-fight press conference and told reporters, “What do you mean what’s my reaction? If I had a comment I would’ve put it out already.”

White added, “He hasn’t been fighting here in I don’t know how long If he does fight, it’ll be sometime next year.”

On January 15, White appeared on the Barstool Sports podcast “Pardon My Take,” and said McGregor would “eventually” fight again in the UFC. White shot down rumors that McGregor would box Logan Paul or KSI, saying, “Hopefully Conor returns in the fall of this year.”

White and the UFC have not commented on the latest lawsuit.