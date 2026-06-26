UFC Legend Thinks Conor McGregor Might Grapple Max Holloway

UFC legend Israel Adesanya thinks that Conor McGregor might grapple with Max Holloway when they rematch in the main event of UFC 329.

McGregor and Holloway first met back in August 2013 when both were still very young in their MMA careers. During their first fight, McGregor tore his ACL and resorted to grappling to win a decision. To this day, it’s the only UFC fight where the Irishman has truly tried to grapple with his opponent to win, as he typically prefers to stand in the pocket and trade bombs.

While fans are surely hoping that McGregor stands and strikes with Holloway in their rematch at UFC 329, Adesanya isn’t so sure that will be the case.

Israel Adesanya Explains Why Conor McGregor Might Wrestle

Speaking with fellow UFC legend Demetrious Johnson on his podcast, Adesanya explained why he thinks McGregor might wrestle Holloway at UFC 329.

“Conor might get tired, he goes heavy from Round 1, 2, but I don’t think Max is going to get tired. If Conor grapples, it might be the difference in this fight. But again, Max has just been in the trenches. He’s just been getting active, and Conor hasn’t fought since the Dustin(Poirier) fight (in 2021). He doesn’t believe in cage rust – I know that. But, reality is reality, and Max is reality,” Adesantya said (via MMAjunkie.com).

“So dealing with that for your first fight back, I reckon he should have done the (Michael) Chandler fight. They have the story there. Chandler (expletive) sat how many years of his career waiting for this fight? Regardless, it was too long, and I think Conor should have fought Michael Chandler in his fight back because it would have been – to come back and fight Max, a volume puncher, a guy who is just going to be in your face with legs, hands, that’s not an easy fight to come back to. But look, if anyone rises to the occasion, it’s ‘The Notorious’ one, Conor.”

Max Holloway Favored Over Conor McGregor

The latest betting odds for McGregor vs. Holloway 2 have the Hawaiian listed as a -235 favorite, with the Irishman listed as a +200 underdog.

If this fight stays standing, then McGregor will have a chance to win with an early KO, but as the fight goes on, he will likely tire, and Holloway will take over.

But if McGregor chooses to wrestle, this could be an entirely different fight, as we have seen Holloway does not have good takedown defense in his last fight against Charles Oliveira, and dating back to his first fight with McGregor 13 years ago.

But again, McGregor is not really known for his wrestling, but rather his vaunted KO power, which has seen him win titles in the UFC at both 145 lbs and 155 lbs. So he will likely want to at least stand and trade with Holloway in the early goings and try to land on his chin.

But if things aren’t going well for McGregor, then don’t be surprised if he tries to wrestle like Adesanya suggested that he might do.