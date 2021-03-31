Conor McGregor Trolls Nate Diaz After Fight Announcement

On Thursday night, ESPN reported that Nate Diaz will be returning to the Octagon on May 15 at UFC 262. He is set to fight No. 3 ranked welterweight Leon Edwards in a five-round co-main event scrap, according to the outlet. Diaz also confirmed the news on Twitter.

Conor McGregor, Diaz’s most notable rival, took to Twitter the morning after the news broke to tweet about Diaz, trolling the fighter.

“Notorious” has been linked to Dustin Poirier for a trilogy bout, which could take place this summer. About his next fight, McGregor shared a video of himself at a press conference opposite Diaz in 2016 talking about the UFC creating the “McGregor Belt”.

“I feel it’s time to break out this baby for the next fight,” McGregor wrote. “I ask the UFC to please create The McGregor belt. I suggest rose gold and rubies. Think patek rare.”

I I feel it’s time to break out this baby for the next fight. I ask the UFC to please create The McGregor belt. I suggest rose gold and rubies. Think patek rare. pic.twitter.com/bGSRBhRwAa — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 31, 2021

He continued about the belt, “Or yellow gold and emeralds possibly. Might be nice also. I’m open to design suggestions. Let’s link up @ufc #TheMcGregorBelt.”

A fan then chimed in on McGregor’s post, saying it’s “crazy” they created a belt for Diaz first (the “BMF” title that Diaz fought for in 2019).

“Isn’t that crazy! Who’s the real bad motherf****r anyway?” McGregor responded. “Went up two weight divisions on a weeks notice to fight him for that fight. No hesitation. Straight onto my jet. In thru the side door. Surprise, surprise.”

Then, McGregor took a shot at Diaz. Notorious, who famously owns a yacht which he took to Fight Island to fight Dustin Poirier in January, wrote, “What yacht was nate on in Cabo that time ?”

After Diaz defeated McGregor on a few weeks notice in 2016 at UFC 196, Diaz said he was “chillax” with friends on a yacht in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, before accepting the fight.

Notorious continued in Wednesday, “You can’t just go around calling regular boats, yachts. The rhetoric spread around in this business is disgraceful at times. ‘Nate was partying on a yacht in Cabo.’ I demand to see this ‘yacht.’ He was fighting for 20k at that exact time. 20k show. 20k win was his exact purse.”

Then McGregor shared this:

“He was partying on a yacht in Cabo” pic.twitter.com/XcmV4HSG9b — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 31, 2021

Still taking aim at Diaz’s yacht experience, McGregor shared a video of himself partying on one. “You be partied under the table as well ya fat skinny tick,” he wrote.

You be partied under the table as well ya fat skinny tick pic.twitter.com/aTnsYxaekP — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 31, 2021

The latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Champion Seeks Big Challenge: ‘Do What You Gotta Do’