Dana White, Conor McGregor Slammed: ‘Did Someone Say Hookers?’

YouTube star Jake Paul is at it again.

On Tuesday morning, the “Problem Child” shared a video on social media taking aim at some of the biggest names in mixed martial arts.

Paul is a 2-0 boxer and since his latest victory, a second-round KO of Nate Robinson in November, he’s issued fight challenges to the likes of UFC superstars Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz. He is currently scheduled to box former Bellator and ONE welterweight champion Ben Askren on Triller.

In Tuesday’s video, Paul impersonated McGregor, Diaz and Askren, as well as UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and UFC president Dana White.

Watch the video below:

ALL the latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: UFC Legend Blasts Jon Jones: ‘You Were Cheating’