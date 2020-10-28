UFC Superstar Conor McGregor: ‘Big News Coming!’

Irish superstar Conor McGregor announced on Instagram Wednesday afternoon that there is big news coming.

“Notorious” shared a photo of himself in a gym walking toward a “McGregor FAST” sign, writing, “McGregor’s Fighter Aerobic/Anaerobic Systems of Training. Big News Coming!” See the post below:

McGregor FAST is an athletic program that he, in partnership with doctors, have developed.

According to its official website, “McGregor FAST is a conditioning [program] developed by Conor McGregor together with the world’s leading sports doctors and exercise physiologists to get you in fighting fit shape fast.”

McGregor FAST Promises to Take Athletes to ‘To the Next Level’

Conor McGregor's F.A.S.T. Conditioning ProgramConor McGregor's F.A.S.T. Conditioning Program , used by Conor to change his approach to conditioning training F.A.S.T. stands for Fighter Aerobic, Anerobic , System of training, based on scientific data for athletes to increase there performance 2017-03-22T22:35:49Z

The website states that the program has been used by many world-class athletes to “achieve peak athletic performance.”

It is a “zone-based workout program for ultimate performance.” The program “can be used as a stand-alone training plan to achieve intense explosive power, ultimate speed and endurance for all over conditioning or it can be incorporated into your existing sport-specific training for an extra boost to take you to the next level in your chosen sport.”

The website further explains:

The FAST system combines both high-intensity interval type (H.I.I.T.) training and longer aerobic type workout sessions which are done at specific heart rate zones. Training in your personal heart rate zones gives you the maximum workload without letting you over train so you can recover faster for your next workout session. You will get optimal results for your time and effort.

McGregor Could Find Himself Fighting for the Lightweight Title in January

The UFC could also be announcing big news about Notorious soon. On October 24, lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov unified the title against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 and subsequently announced his retirement from the sport.

Because Nurmagomedov is leaving the UFC, his lightweight title will become vacant in the coming weeks. And since that’s the case, a new champion will have to be crowned and McGregor is in a strong position to become that fighter.

McGregor revealed a few weeks ago that he accepted a fight against Dustin Poirier for January 23, and the UFC could decide to put the vacant lightweight title up for grabs. Poirier is currently ranked No. 2 in the division and McGregor is at No. 4, and both fighters are the only competitors in the top-five who are coming off victories.

Another idea being floated around by fans and analysts is the possibility of a tournament between the top contenders in the division. The UFC lightweight division is arguably the most stacked division in combat sports in terms of talent, and it is also littered with big names, including Gaethje, Tony Ferguson, Michael Chandler and Dan Hooker.

An exciting prospect would be a tournament for the lightweight belt. However, the UFC has not dabbled with the tournament format for years, so the idea of a tournament may forever live in the imagination of many members of the MMA community.

