Conor McGregor’s Likely Opponent Blasted: ‘He’s Like a Fan’

It appears that Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will be fighting in January 2021, and the UFC fighters’ fellow colleague, No. 9 ranked lightweight “Ragin” Al Iaquinta, has choice words for Poirier’s approach to fighting McGregor.

A few weeks ago, McGregor and Poirier went back and forth with each other on social media accepting different matches and timeframes with. At first, the two fighters decided to fight in a December charity exhibition bout in Dublin. Then, “Notorious” said he wanted to fight Poirier in the UFC before 2021. Most recently, McGregor has agreed to fight “The Diamond” on January 23, 2021, in the UFC. The Irishman also stated that he will donate $500,000 to Poirier’s foundation, The Good Fight.

Poirier has been on the record saying that he is willing to fight Notorious whenever, wherever.

In a recent interview, Raging Al spoke with ESPN’s Ariel Helwani about his thoughts on Poirer taking on McGregor.

“What is that guy doing?” Iaquinta said via MMA Junkie. “What is he, Conor’s fan? He’s like a fan fighting Conor. It’s so cringey. Conor’s like, ‘I’ll fly you over, and I’ll donate my money to your charity.’ I’d be like, ‘Bro, I’ll fly my (expletive) self over and when I beat the (expletive) out of you, I’ll donate my own money. What is this? Kumbaya? Like what the hell. Are you kidding? He’s lost the fight already.

“If the fight happens, there’s not a doubt in my mind Dustin’s losing that fight. He’s already (conceded) in everything. He’s like, ‘Thank you for the fight. We’ll fight in Ireland or wherever, and thank you, we’ll fight for charity, it’ll be great.’ It’s like, dude, get out of here. This is a fight. What? Are you freakin’ kidding me? You’re gonna thank the guy? You think Conor is really gonna – this is for him, this is not for you, Dustin. Relax, bro.”

See Iaquinta’s full interview with ESPN below:

Iaquinta Made It to the Finals of ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ Live

Raging Al is a fan favorite, first appearing on The Ultimate Fighter Live in 2012 and fighting in the UFC 14 times. Iaquinta fought to the finals of the UFC’s hallmark reality show, defeating Myles Jury, Andy Ogle and Vinc Pichel.

He met Michael Chiesa in the finale and lost the fight by first-round submission. However, Iaquinta earned a UFC contract anyway and has earned victories over the likes of Jorge Masvidal, Kevin Lee and Diego Sanchez.

Iaquinta Is 1-3 In His Last 4 UFC Matches

In his most impressive UFC run, Ragin Al won five fights in a row. The streak was ended by Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 223 after Iaquinta, who was scheduled to fight Paul Felder, took the fight on one day’s notice.

He is currently 1-3 in his last four bouts. After losing to Nurmagomedov, Iaquinta defeated Lee for a second time. However, he has dropped his last two fights, losing to Donald Cerrone and, most recently, Dan Hooker, both via unanimous decision.

He holds a pro record of 14-6-1.

