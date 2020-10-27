Conor McGregor: ‘Party’s Only Starting, Kid’

The party is only starting, according to former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion Conor McGregor. The Irishman was active on social media Tuesday morning sharing multiple thoughts.

“Notorious,” who last fought in January against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246, is sitting at No. 4 in the promotion’s official lightweight rankings. The Irishman is also ranked on the male pound-for-pound list at 11, something he pointed to on Twitter Tuesday morning, writing, “Yes! Double 1 on the pound for pound list! Awesome! #ChampChamp.”

He followed up that tweet by posting a doctored picture on Instagram of himself on a jet ski lurking in the background of Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje’s UFC 254 pre-fight press conference. The photo was changed to have both fighters wearing a Proper No. 12 Whiskey t-shirt, McGregor’s famous whiskey. Gaethje is also holding a bottle of whiskey and there are bottles all throughout the beach.

In the caption, Notorious wrote, “Party’s only startin, kid.” See below:

Notorious Is Seemingly Preparing for a Fight With Dustin Poirier for January 2021

A few weeks back, McGregor publicly accepted a fight with No. 2 ranked lightweight Dustin Poirier. Since then, the Irishman has shared photos and videos of himself training, seemingly preparing for “The Diamond.” The two have been linked to a bout on January 23, 2021.

With Nurmagomedov retiring on Saturday, the lightweight championship will be up for grabs soon and the UFC could decide to make McGregor vs. Poirier for the strap.

On Monday, Notorious shared of photo of himself training with the caption, “Half a billi still committed. #Trenches #NeverStop #FightingIrish.”

