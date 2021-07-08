Conor McGregor Reveals Thoughts on Fighting ‘Dingbat’ Paul Bros

Irish fighting superstar Conor McGregor has a tall task ahead of him on July 10, 2021, however that hasn’t stopped him from speaking about the Paul brothers.

Jake and Logan Paul, two massively successful content creators, have taken the boxing world by storm. Logan recently went eight rounds with one of the greatest to ever do it, Floyd Mayweather, and Jake is set to box former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley next month. Both Paul brothers have shown to be box office hits, and a match with McGregor would likely sell a mass number of pay-per-views.

Jake has also made it clear that he is eyeing a boxing match with “Notorious,” and if the stars ever happen to align, it could happen.

In a recent interview, McGregor was asked if he sees a future where he boxes either Paul brother.

“I don’t see so, but you know, never say never,” McGregor said. “If they’re gonna keep competing and what not, who f****** knows? But dingbats, the two of them.”

Notorious is scheduled to fight Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 264 at the T-Mobile Arena Saturday night.

