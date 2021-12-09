Conor McGregor Addresses Rumor About Sharing Fake Physique

If former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion Conor McGregor stepped inside the Octagon right now without cutting weight, he’d be a light heavyweight.

According to “Notorious,” he currently weighs around 190 pounds, well above the 156-pound lightweight limit. He’s currently rehabbing the broken leg he sustained in July 2021 when he fought Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. And apparently, the Irishman has been slugging away in the weight room.

McGregor has shared several photos on social media of his bulked-out physique, looking more muscular than he ever has. But since it’s the internet, some fans have questioned whether Notorious is photoshopping his own pictures to look more jacked than he actually is. Well, the Irishman answered the rumor in a very McGregor-like way.

After sharing a picture on December 9, 2021, a Twitter user commented on the photo, writing: “Has his head been photoshopped onto that body?” See the photo below:

In response to the question, and starting with a laughing emoji, McGregor tweeted back: ” No. I’m just that much of a brick wall that I’m camouflaged with the brick wall in the back.”

😂, no. I’m just that much of a brick wall that I’m camouflaged with the brick wall in the back. https://t.co/uhWdwoEfhz — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 9, 2021

Poirier, 1 of McGregor’s Biggest Rivals, Fights for the Lightweight Belt This Weekend

Notorious broke his leg while fighting Dustin Poirier this summer, and now “The Diamond” will compete for the UFC lightweight title. Riding the momentum of two back-to-back victories over McGregor, as well as winning a 2020 fight of the year candidate over Dan Hooker, Poirier will look to win undisputed gold on December 11, 2021.

He will take on the current 155-pound champion, Charles Oliveira, in the main event of UFC 269. Oliveira is fresh off his vacant title win. He defeated Michael Chandler by second-round submission at UFC 262 in May 2021.

Oliveira is on a nine-fight win streak, which includes victories over Tony Ferguson, Kevin Lee and Jim Miller. He has a professional MMA record of 31-18, with all of his victories coming via finish except for three.

“Du Bronx” holds the record for most submissions in UFC history with 14, and the most-ever finishes in the promotion with 17.

On the other end, Poirier has a record of 28-6 with one no contest, and is a man known for taking out his opponents as well. Fourteen of his victories are via KO/TKO and seven are by submission.

Besides McGregor, he owns victories over several former UFC champions, including ex-lightweight champion Anthony Pettis and former featherweight champion Max Holloway.

Poirier Is the Betting Favorite Over Du Bronx

According to several sportsbooks, The Diamond will enter the Octagon on Saturday night as the betting favorite. At the time of this writing, DraftKings has Poirier as a -155 favorite and Oliveira as a +135 underdog.

BetMGM has a larger disparity, with The Diamond sitting as a -175 favorite and Du Bronx at +145.

