Conor McGregor Is ‘Very Problematic’ for UFC Champion, MMA Analyst Says

Fighting superstar Conor McGregor would be “very problematic” for a UFC champion should they fight, according to an MMA analyst.

After Oliveira successfully defended his title against Dustin Poirier last month at UFC 269, McGregor took to Twitter to challenge “Do Bronx,” tweeting: “So what date am I fighting Oliveira?”

Oliveira showed interest in the contest, tweeting a few days later: “What do you think about this weekend? I’m ready, I’m still in town, and there’s an up & coming event. Let’s go baby.”

McGregor is currently out due to the broken leg he suffered in July 2021 to Poirier and Oliveira has been linked to No. 1-ranked lightweight Justin Gaethje for his next title defense. When asked by ESPN whether or not Notorious could walk right into a title fight when he returns to fighting, UFC president Dana White didn’t shoot the idea down.

“I don’t know [if he could fight for the title right away when he comes back],” White said via the outlet. “I won’t know the answer until it gets closer.”

Chael Sonnen Says McGregor vs. Oliveira Is a ‘Fascinating Matchup,’ Says McGregor Is ‘Problematic’ for the Champ

Retired fighter Chael Sonnen, who now works for ESPN and shares analysis and takes on his YouTube channel, recently post a video of himself discussing “Notorious” potentially fighting 155-pound champion Charles Oliveira.

And Sonnen believes McGregor has a good chance of lifting UFC gold again should he find himself in the Octagon with Do Bronx.

“If there’s anybody that Conor is likely to beat to become the world champion, it is the sitting champion right now,” Sonnen said via MMA Junkie. “Charles Oliveira, Conor McGregor is a fascinating matchup. It is very problematic for Oliveira. Conor McGregor is as good of a striker as this sport has ever seen. Oliveira is a very dynamic striker who showed some real wrestling prowess in a couple of contests but in other contests didn’t.

“Conor can handle himself on the ground. Conor can take care of himself on the feet. The in-between has been a problem with very high-level guys. So now you start to have a question of, is Oliveira a really high level guy? Is he that high enough of a level guy? I don’t have the answers to these questions. I’m just sharing for you, however this goes, the fans are going to get something very special.”

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

McGregor Isn’t Ranked in the Lightweight’s Top 5, 0-2 in Last 2 Bouts

Although there is talk about Notorious receiving an instant title fight, it’s not because he’s done the work inside the cage to earn one. The Irishman remains the biggest star in the sport and is responsible for many of the UFC’s top PPVs.

From a competitive standpoint, however, he’s 0-2 in his last two fights and 1-3 in his last four UFC bouts. He’s currently ranked No. 9 in the lightweight division.

READ NEXT: Conor McGregor & Nate Diaz Rip Dustin Poirier for Losing at UFC 269