Conor McGregor Randomly Challenged: ‘I Need to Fight Him’

Former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion Conor McGregor was called out by jokester and No. 4 ranked heavyweight Derrick Lewis earlier this week.

“The Black Beast” is set to take on No. 2 ranked heavyweight Curtis Blaydes in the main event of UFC Vegas 15 on November 28.

During the virtual media day on Wednesday, Lewis was asked if he would callout a fighter should he defeat Blaydes on Saturday night.

“I think there’s one guy that’s been talking trash for years that I wanna fight,” Lewis said via BJPenn.com. “Conor McGregor. He been calling me out – every interview he been calling me out, so I need to fight him next!”

"I think there's one guy that's been talking trash for years that I wanna fight," Lewis said via BJPenn.com. "Conor McGregor. He been calling me out – every interview he been calling me out, so I need to fight him next!"

Of course, Lewis is kidding. The Black Beast weighs around 100 pounds more than McGregor and is the owner of the UFC record for most knockouts in heavyweight history, 11.

McGregor, who is ranked No. 4 at lightweight, is scheduled to compete against No. 2 ranked lightweight Dustin Poirier on January 23 in the main event of UFC 257.

