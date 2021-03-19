Conor McGregor Reacts: ‘Straight From My Big, Irish Balls’

It’s official, UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is retired.

UFC president Dana White had been chasing “The Eagle” since announcing he was walking away from the sport back in October. White hoped the champion would fight one more time, but he conceded on Thursday night after speaking with Nurmagomedov again.

“29-0 it is,” White tweeted, sharing a picture of himself with Nurmagomedov. “He is officially retired. It was incredible to watch you work @TeamKhabib thank you for EVERYTHING and enjoy whatever is next my friend.”

29-0 it is. He is 💯 officially retired. It was incredible to watch you work @TeamKhabib thank you for EVERYTHING and enjoy whatever is next my friend. pic.twitter.com/QeoSP12zw2 — danawhite (@danawhite) March 19, 2021

According to ESPN, Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira will fight for the vacant title on May 15.

The next day, UFC superstar Conor McGregor reacted to “The Eagle’s” retirement. Taking to social media, “Notorious” got in a few more shots at his rival, posting:

“Happy retirement kid, smell ya later. Never forget who came in the game and made ye. Straight from my big Irish balls. Remember folks, if you hate cutting weight so much, all you have to do is move up a division. God bless.”

