Conor McGregor Ready to Paint ‘Masterpiece’ vs. Max Holloway

UFC superstar Conor McGregor said that he is ready to paint a “masterpiece” against Max Holloway at UFC 329.

McGregor and Holloway meet in the headliner of UFC 329 on July 11 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in what is one of the most highly anticipated rematches in UFC history.

These two previously met in August 2013, with McGregor winning a unanimous decision that night in a featherweight bout. Now, 13 years later, they meet again, only this time with the fight taking place at welterweight.

After five years away from the Octagon, McGregor is ready to step back into the cage and fight again.

Conor McGregor Can’t Wait for UFC 329

Speaking to “The Mac Life” ahead of his return after five long years away from the UFC, McGregor said that he had a great training camp and that he is excited to fight Holloway again and paint a “masterpiece” against him.

“I feel great. I feel absolutely amazing. Stellar. The work has been exceptional. No corners cut. You know, no flash. We’ve been quiet this camp, and we’ve been at work. So, that’s confidence. You know, there’s a lack of confidence if you need to share things or get, you know, get this ego boost. You don’t need it. We’ll do it on the night, so I’m excited for it. I’m excited for my team and my country,” McGregor said (via MMAWeekly.com).

“I won’t overestimate any opponent. I’ll be ready for any outcome. If it is a war of attrition, bring it. I’ll be out with my paintbrush, ready to put on my masterpiece.”

Will Conor McGregor Beat Max Holloway?

According to the oddsmakers, McGregor is a +190 betting underdog against Holloway, who is a -225 betting favorite to get his hand raised.

This won’t be an easy fight for McGregor as Holloway is a very durable opponent who will have the cardio edge as the fight goes on. But McGregor has legitimate, one-punch KO power, so if he lands a big shot on Holloway’s chin, he can absolutely put his lights out in this fight, and that’s why the fans are so excited to see it.

Should McGregor win, he will likely call for a title shot against either UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje or UFC welterweight champion Islam Makhachev. This is an absolutely massive fight for the Irishman, as he can show the UFC world once again why he’s one of MMA’s greats.