Conor McGregor Reveals Return Timeline From ACL Injury

UFC superstar Conor McGregor revealed his return timeline after suffering an ACL injury against Max Holloway at UFC 329.

Against Holloway, McGregor lost via first-round TKO in just 69 seconds, as he tore his ACL and was unable to continue.

He had surgery on his torn ACL afterwards, and now we have a better idea of how long he will be out for.

Conor McGregor Reveals Return Timeline

McGregor revealed how long he expects to be out of the Octagon, noting that he won’t rush the process to get back into the cage.

“Conor McGregor says he plans to take the full nine to 12 months to recover this time, having learned from rushing his previous ACL comeback. A decade ago, McGregor used Georges St-Pierre’s 10-month recovery as motivation to return even faster. He was medically cleared after seven months and competed again within nine, but now admits he wasn’t fully healed and was essentially fighting ‘on one leg.’ Despite expecting modern medicine and training methods to help his recovery, McGregor says he won’t rush the process this time,” Red Corner MMA wrote on X.

Conor McGregor Has 1 UFC Fight Left

Following his loss to Holloway, McGregor now has just one fight left on his UFC contract, which he expects to complete in 2027, at which time he will become a free agent who is free to go anywhere he pleases.

We do not yet know who the UFC plans on matching McGregor up with, as the promotion may opt for him to have a trilogy bout against Holloway, given the circumstances of how their rematch ended, or they could potentially give him a fight against someone who is also coming off losses, such as long-time rival Michael Chandler.

Then again, the UFC could also give McGregor a much tougher opponent such as Mauricio Ruffy, someone who has drawn comparisons to McGregor in the past.

We’ll see what the UFC does when McGregor does return to the cage, but as of right now, he is still out, and he will understandably be taking his sweet time to get healthy and mount his Octagon comeback.