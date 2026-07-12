Conor McGregor Issues Statement Following UFC 329

UFC superstar Conor McGregor issued a statement following his first-round TKO loss to Max Holloway in the main event of UFC 329.

After returning to the Octagon for the first time in five years since breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021, McGregor’s return to the cage did not last long at all.

It took just 69 seconds for Holloway to defeat McGregor as the Irishman blew out his knee, forcing a premature stoppage to one of the most highly anticipated fights in UFC history.

It was an absolutely shocking ending to the event, and one that absolutely no one saw coming, especially McGregor, who confirmed that he had no injuries heading into the bout in a statement posted on social media not long after the event concluded.

Conor McGregor Releases Statement Following UFC 329

Following UFC 329, McGregor took to his social media to issue a statement about what happened to him in the main event.

“My head gasket is gone. Destroyed. I had no injury / injuries going into the fight. I was throwing kicks, planted and jumping, all throughout camp as well as backstage before the fight. This came out of nowhere. I am beyond dark here. I can only describe it as hell,” McGregor wrote on X.

It will be interesting to see how McGregor bounces back from this latest setback. The fight with Poirier, where he broke his leg, was five years ago, and it took him that long to get back into the cage. So for him to now get injured once again in his return to the Octagon after so many years away, it’s absolutely devastating.

The good news for McGregor is that he is rich, so unlike a lot of MMA fighters who have to keep going back into the cage to make a living, McGregor can walk away from it all now and still have a good life to look forward to.

But he is a competitor at heart, and after suffering such a brutal injury in this fight against Holloway, you have to wonder if he is going to try to make another comeback, or if this time around he will decide to hang up his gloves for good.

Dana White Says UFC Did Not Know About Injury

In addition to McGregor saying that he did not have a pre-existing injury heading into the fight with Holloway, UFC president Dana White also denied that the UFC had any knowledge of the superstar entering the fight injured.

“When we were talking earlier and the guy over here was asking about a pre-injury, just on my accounts, the faceoff that day (between McGregor and Holloway) is at 80 million views, right? So if there was a pre-existing injury, somebody would have noticed it. He was limping, put his shoes on, and he ran right at him,” White said.

“I don’t think there was. Anything is possible, but he sure didn’t look like (he was injured). And for 80 million just on my accounts, that number has gotta be massive, and nobody noticed anything, so there you go.”